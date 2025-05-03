Breakfast Starts the Day in NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Everyone knows that a good day starts with a good breakfast. Modern steak house Monterey, Mediterranean oasis Acadia, neighborhood French bistro, Le Monde, and family-friendly 5 Napkin Burger offer everything from morning pastries to breakfast feasts. These are great destinations before the afternoon matinee!

On the Upper West Side, weekday breakfast runs from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Le Monde (2885 Broadway) Their new Le Petit Dejeuner menu allows guests to choose from four selections that include two soft boiled eggs with toast soldiers; a plain croissant with two eggs any style and bacon; a toasted baguette with sliced cheese and Jambon de Paris, or smoked salmon; and a Pain Perdu with fresh berries, banana, passion fruit sauce. Each selection is $12. For an extra $2, guests can add espresso drinks. All breakfast items come with a fresh-squeezed orange juice and a choice of American drip coffee or tea.

5 Napkin Burger (2315 Broadway) serves an every day, all day brunch from open to 4 p.m. Diners can order 2 for 1 Mimosas, Bacon & Egg Cheeseburger (sunny side up egg, American cheese, Black Label Bacon, Aioli), Hell’s Kitchen Egg (turkey sausage, jack cheese, fried egg, spicy mayo, crispy onions), and a Baja Burrito (chorizo, egg scramble, spicy slaw, black bean salsa, queso bravo). These breakfast options are available at both locations.

At Acadia (101 West 57th Street) customers can enjoy a delicious breakfast every weekday between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. The Mediterranean restaurant offers a Pastry Basket (petite chocolate croissant, za’atar cornbread, blueberry muffin) to share, a light Watermelon & Feta Bowl, Oatmeal with brown butter, date syrup, and banana, French Toast (whipped labneh, fresh berries, pomegranate molasses), Crispy Potato Latke served with two eggs any style, smoked salmon, and labneh, and The Israeli Experience (three eggs any style, fresh baked challah, crispy za’atar potatoes, feta, hummus, caper berries, olives), ensuring there’s something for everyone!

Monterey (37 East 50th Street) also offers weekday breakfast between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. with choices that include lighter fare such as an Orwasher’s Bagel with smoked salmon, cream cheese, and capers, and Yogurt & Granola to hearty options that include a Truffle Omelette (hen of the woods mushrooms, comte gruyere, truffle sauce, house salad), Prime Roast Beef Hash (three eggs any style, toast), and Sour Dough Pancakes (homemade jam, maple syrup).

Photo Credit: Marina Kennedy

