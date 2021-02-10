BWW Review: WILLOW for Outstanding Vegan Dishes in the Chelsea Neighborhood of NYC

Deliciousness alert! Visit Willow, the new vegan bistro in the Chelsea neighborhood of NYC. The restaurant presents classic American menu items with delightfully creative twists using only top-quality 100% vegan ingredients. The concept for the restaurant has been created by the renowned Executive Chef of Beyond Sushi, Guy Vaknin and his wife, Tali.

Willow opened in mid-January for take-out and delivery. On Friday, February 12, they will be accommodating guests to dine-in at their attractive, modern and welcoming spot. You don't have to eat vegan to savor the food presented at Willow.

We visited on a Saturday evening for a take-out dinner. Start your meal with one of their freshly prepared juices or stop by anytime to enjoy one. Choices include a Carrot, Apple and Ginger combination; Coconut, Beet and Blueberry; Grape, Celery and Honeydew; and Cucumber, Mint, and Lemon. The blends are both appealing and refreshing.

The menu has a nice variety of "Finger Foods" that includes their Calamari made with panko-crusted king oyster mushroom rings, herb marinara sauce, horseradish mayo and lemon. Their popular Cheeseburger Sliders are topped with lettuce, tomato, "cheddar," and pickles on brioche bun. And the Coconut Ceviche is a wonderfully seasoned starter made with cilantro, lime, mint, red onions, and red chili served with crispy taro root chips. Salad selections include Cobb Salad, Greek Salad and Caesar Salad.

Indulge your appetite with a hearty sandwich like the Buttermilk Fried Chick'n with avocado, romaine, pickles, cabbage slaw, horseradish aioli on a brioche bun. It is served with a generous side of Wedge Fries or a House Salad. The Willow Flatbread is unmatched topped with "Ricotta," aged balsamic, pistachios, artichokes, dried mission figs and baby arugula. Another favorite is the Eggplant Lasagna with hand rolled lasagna, roasted eggplant, herb "ricotta," Impossible meat, marinara sauce, "Mozzarella," fresh basil and thyme. We'll be back soon for the "Steak" Frites.

Don't miss dessert. Their tempting sweets menu includes Vanilla Bean Cashew Cheesecake, the Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet, or the luscious Bananas Foster Cake with caramelized bananas, rum flambe sauce strawberry coulis, and vanilla ice cream.

People who enjoy a vegan diet and many more will be thrilled by the menu at Willows. It will soon be one of your favorite spots in the neighborhood.

Willow is located at 199 8th Avenue, New York, NY 10011. The restaurant is open 7 days a week from 11:30 am to 10:00 pm. Delivery is offered by Postmates, Uber Eats, GrubHub/Seamless, Doordash and direct through the Willow website. Follow them on Instagram: @WillowNewYork and on Facebook: Willow New York. Visit: https://willownewyork.com/ or call 212-929-2889. You can also e-mail the restaurant at info@willownewyork.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Willow NYC