BWW Review: UN PLAZA GRILL for Casually Elegant, Delightful Dining

Dining pleasures abound at UN Plaza Grill located in the Midtown East neighborhood of New York City directly across from Dag Hammerskjold Plaza and the United Nation's grounds. This casually elegant, stylish restaurant has menu options to please all tastes and styles with traditional dishes and globally inspired selections. It's nice for guests to know that the cuisine is Kosher.

We stopped by on a Sunday evening. The stunning, airy dining room with its soaring 40-foot ceilings was operating at the proper capacity according to NYC regulations and their outdoor terrace garden area was bustling. We opted for a take-out meal and were pleased by the generous portions and the attractive presentation of the menu items. Taking out or ordering delivery is also a great way to enjoy dinner from UN Plaza Grill.

As an opener for your meal or as a lite bite, order one of their specialties, Tuna Pizza. It's a sushi lover's delight prepared on a house made flour tortilla with avocado crème, capers, red onions, black olives, jalapeños, micro greens, and a teriyaki drizzle. Other tempting starters include their Couscous Chopped Salad, Guacamole, Chicken Lollipops, Lamb Shank Samosas, and Grilled Steak Tacos. All of these and more can be savored if you're stopping by for drinks or as your dinner appetizers.

For an entrée, you won't find a better Branzino in the city. This Mediterranean style seafood dish has a moist, whole fish fillet with a lemon caper sauce and is accompanied by a medley of seasonal vegetables. The Plaza Burger is a hearty, delicious house ground 8-ounce beef patty, cooked to perfection, garnished with grilled onion, pickles, tomatoes, and homemade barbecue sauce, served with crispy hand cut fries. Savor other tempting mains like their chef butchered Center Cut Ribeye, Grilled Salmon, or BBQ Short Rib Sandwich.

The beverage program has been carefully curated to pair with the food menu. A few of the craft cocktails are the White Tiger with tequila, simple sugar, fresh lime juice, jalapeño, and lime. The United Nations Old Fashioned is a wonderfully blended combination of bourbon, muddled orange and cherry, bitters, simple syrup, red wine float and an orange slice. The restaurant also offers Plaza Sangria and a nice selection of wines and beers.

UN Plaza Grill is ready to please guests with top Thanksgiving fare. Their three-course menu is distinguished by its approachable price at $65 for adults with a children's version for $30. They will offer a veal chop as one of the four entree choices along with maple glazed free-range turkey with all the fixings. Two additional entrée options are lamb chops and a center cut rib eye served with sides. Thanksgiving dinner will be served from 3 pm to 9 pm in the dining room with al fresco service on the restaurant's terraced plaza dependent upon the weather.

Once you discover UN Plaza Grill, we are certain you will return again and again. The restaurant is located at 845 United Nations Plaza, New York, NY 10017. Visit http://www.unplazagrill.com/ or call 212.223.1801. They are open for Lite Bites and Dinner Sunday to Thursday from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Happy Hour specials are served from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Take-out, Delivery and Private Parties are available.

Photo credit: Courtesy of UN Plaza Grill

Related Articles