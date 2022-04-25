BWW Review: LIMANI NEW YORK in Rockefeller Center Offers Exquisite Dining

Be transported. A visit to Limani New York in the heart of Rockefeller Center evokes the marvelous atmosphere and delicious food of the Mediterranean region. This upscale restaurant lives up to its stellar reputation, offering the finest seafood dishes and more with gracious, thoughtful service. Visit their sleek, attractive bar and dine in their gorgeous dining room beautifully appointed with white furnishings and stunning blue accents. The interior includes an infinity pool with an eye-catching mobile hovering above. In the nice weather, plan to dine al fresco on their lovely patio.

We visited early on a Sunday after a visit to MOMA just a few blocks away. It's an ideal place to have a relaxing lunch or dinner when you are out and about enjoying all the sites and sounds of midtown including theatre destinations.

Limani New York's menu is constantly being updated to reflect the freshest ingredients for their dishes. Start your meal with their Raw Bar that offers some of the best selections you'll ever have with East Coast and West Coast Oysters, Big Eye Tuna and Mediterranean Ceviche. There's a nice choice of salads that includes their popular Tomato Salad. It features a generous portion of ripe red tomato wedges are served with cucumbers, onions, peppers, olives and feta cheese in a light dressing to let the fresh taste of the salad shine through. Another wonderful way to begin a meal is with the Mezze selection, an authentic taste of Greece with savory dips served with warm pita bread. It's a perfect table share. If you opt for a hot appetizer, consider the grilled sashimi quality Octopus, Calamari, or the Crab Cake that is full of Maryland jumbo lump crabmeat. The Scallops on a skewer are grilled and seasoned to perfection. There's also a Greek favorite, Spanakopita.

When you move onto the main courses, we highly recommend the Whole Fish dishes that showcase fresh flaky fish such as the Loup de Mer, Royal Dorado. Other top choices include Swordfish, Halibut, and Organic Salmon. Shellfish entrees include Live Langoustines and Lobster. While seafood takes center stage at Limani, there are other choices that are also beautifully prepared and presented that include tender meat dishes such as Lamb Chops and Filet Mignon. The Chicken entrée is an organic bone-in breast, marinated and gilled with rosemary and thyme. Side dishes complement every meal with Asparagus, Grilled Vegetables, Broccoli Rabe and more.

Limani's beverage program is very well curated to pair with their menu. From craft and classic cocktails, to an outstanding global wine list, beer and spirits, your servers are expert at recommending drinks that are certain to please.

Dessert is a must. Having this final course will give you an opportunity to further enjoy the Limani New York's atmosphere and have coffee, tea or an aperitif. Their beautiful Seasonal Fruit Plate that comes in small, medium and large can be easily shared at your table. Traditional treats are a definite topper to your meal with Baklava and Walnut Cake. Treat yourself to ice cream and sorbet or their scrumptious Yiaourti, an authentic Greek yogurt parfait.

Limani New York promises to present a memorable meal. Whether it's a special date, group event, or a family gathering, it's an exquisite dining experience.

Limani New York is located at 45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10111. For menus, hours of operation, and more information, please visit https://limani.com/ or call 212.858.9200. Limani New York has two sister locations, Limani Roslyn in Roslyn, Long Island and Limani Taverna in Woodbury that also offer this equally high-end Mediterranean seafood experience for guests.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Limani New york