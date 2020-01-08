BROADWAY'S Best Eats for Theatergoers â€“ Just in Time for NYC Broadway Week

You have your show tickets and you're watching the clock to be sure you make the curtain on time. Now where to eat? We have gathered some restaurants in the Theatre District at a wide variety of price points with menus to suit many tastes and styles.

Take a look at the selections and make some meal plans. There are ones for brunch, luncheons, pre-theatre dining, grab and go, and late night bites. All of our choices are just steps away from Broadway's top shows. Here's an important tip. Tell your server that you are going to the theatre, and the location. It helps them to improve your meal experience and insure that you are out on time. Our suggestions come just in time for Broadway Week from January 21st to February 9th when select shows have two for one ticket deals.

Taco Dumbo - The restaurant's popularity has quickly spread because of their delicious array of Mexican inspired fare and their cold-pressed juice margarita bar. They now have a location at 114 West 47th Street making it easy for theatergoers to grab a quick, meal. Go-to items include tacos, bowls, soups and salads. They even have Happy Hour specials just right for pre-theatre. You'll love the vibe of this market fresh taqueria. Visit: https://www.tacodumbo.com/.

The Lambs Club - Geoffrey Zakarian's elegant, highly acclaimed restaurant is located in the luxury hotel, The Chatwal on West 44th Street. They offer a matinee lunch, a pre-theatre dining special, and a sumptuous brunch along with breakfast, lunch, and dinner or drinks in the Mezzanine and Lobby Bars. Guests return again and again to enjoy dining in the heart of the theatre district. Visit: http://www.thelambsclub.com/.

Sushi by Bou - Located in the Sanctuary Hotel, this modern sushi speakeasy offers has an intimate nine-seat Omakase experience with 30 or 90-minute options available. This very personal experience also features a great cocktail menu, imported sakes and Japanese beers. Visit: https://www.sushibybou.com/.

The Capital Grille - The fine dining steakhouse is well known for excellent steak dinners and seafood, but it's also a great destination for drinks and small plates or for a burger and a beer. The Capital Grille has you covered for both lunch and dinner. Their Rockefeller Center location on West 51st Street is just steps from the Theatre District. Visit: https://www.thecapitalgrille.com/home.

Junior's Restaurants - Recognized for their famous cheesecake, Junior's offers food for all tastes and styles in their vibrant atmosphere. With two locations in the Times Square area, it's a great spot to grab a bite before or after the show. They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and are open until 1:00 am on Friday and Saturday. Apps, soups, salads, sandwiches, full entrees and luscious desserts are all available. Visit: https://www.juniorscheesecake.com/.

Don Giovanni's - Located on West 44th Street, this Italian restaurant has been a favorite of theatergoers for nearly 25 years. They serve authentic Neopolitan cuisine with apps, soups, salads, pastas, and entrees that are sure to please. Be sure to order one of their thin crust pizzas baked in their coal fired brick oven. It's a nice spot for couples, small groups and families. Visit: https://www.dongiovanniristorante.com/.

ICHIRAN Times Square - Now with a location on West 49th Street, you can now enjoy the restaurant's delicious Tokontsu Ramen selections before or after the show. You'll love their fresh noodles, rich broths, and delicious seasonings. Visit: https://www.ichiranusa.com/.

Blue Fin - Seafood lovers should definitely put Blue Fin on their radar. This stylish restaurant, located in the center of Times Square, is a special retreat from the hustle and bustle of Broadway. They serve breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunches featuring the finest, freshest seafood. The restaurant serves breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. They have Raw Bar and a sushi menu too. Visit: https://www.bluefinnyc.com/.

Burger & Lobster - What started in London has been delighting New York City guests in at the Bryant Park location, convenient to Broadway. This restaurant offers a delicious meal deal with Raw Bar selections, starters, signature bites, full lobsters, burgers, and lobster rolls served with fries and a salad. Visit: https://www.burgerandlobster.com/locations/new-york/bryant-park/.

Virgil's Real BBQ - If you're in the mood for authentic southern style BBQ, you've found a welcoming place to enjoy ribs, sandwiches, sides and luscious desserts. There's a nice beverage program that includes classic drinks along with beer and wines. Enjoy a satisfying meal before or after the show. Visit: https://www.virgilsbbq.com/.

