BODEGAS CARO-Wines You Should Know About

Bodega CARO Wines

Broadwayworld Food and Wine recently had the pleasure of experiencing a wine tasting via Zoom by Bodegas CARO, a fine Argentinian producer. The tasting was led by Philippe Rolet, the Estate Manager since 2019. He shared his expertise and abundant knowledge of the wines with the participants. The distinctive name, CARO is derived from a the first two letters of two successful winemaking families, Catena, and Barons de Rothschild.

Bodegas CARO has four major Malbec vineyard terroirs that span the very best of Mendoza, the largest wine region in Argentina. The area is located on a high altitude plateau at the edge of the Andes Mountains. Warm Sunny days and cool nights are the ideal growing conditions for the rich, ripe flavors of the grapes. The Bodegas CARO winery lies in the heart of the city of Mendoza. Their cellars that were built between 1884 and 1895 have been completely renovated.

Our readers will like to know that CARO wines are readily accessible in the United States and are available at a nice variety of price points. Look for them when you are buying wine, dining out or entertaining. Get to know three of their vintages that we greatly enjoyed tasting and see our food pairing suggestions.

Aruma 2018, SRP $15 - This pure Malbec wine is made from a blend of grapes from the best terroirs in the Mendoza region. "ARUMA" means "night" in the language of the Quechua, the native Indian population. The name suggests the deep darkness of the nights in the Andes and the very pure mountain air. The wines have the same rich, authentic character as their terroir. Enjoy Aruma with a charcuterie platter of fine meats and cheeses or sip Aruma with your dessert of dark chocolate truffles.

Amancaya 2017, SRP $20 - Amancaya presents a harmonious balance between the Argentine and Bordeaux styles. The wine is fruit forward due to the high percentage of Malbec and its aging time. The word AMANCAYA is the native Indian name of a flower found at high altitudes in the Andes in the Mendoza area. We like it with pasta with pesto sauce and lightly seasoned roasted vegetables.

CARO 2017, SRP $65 - CARO, from Catena and Rothschild, has a strong Argentine identity that is characterized by the Malbec grape. The wine is given further elegance and complexity by blending it with Cabernet Sauvignon. The combination produces a voluptuous, refined wine with a harmonious balance between the wine's Argentinian character and its Bordeaux style. This beautiful blend will pair well with your favorite beef dishes like prime rib, beef empanadas or beef and vegetable kabobs.

In addition, Bodegas CARO produces Petite Caro and Malbec Argentina.

For more information on Bodegas CARO, please visit: http://www.lafite.com/en/the-domaines/bodegas-caro/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bodegas CARO

