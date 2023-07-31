BLUE MOUNTAIN RESORT WINE FEST on 8/26 and 8/27

Editor's Note: Enjoy a summer excursion to the Pennsylvania Pocono Mountains where a Wine Fest will delight guests at Blue Mountain Resort.

Blue Mountain Resort, located in the foothills of Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains, announces the return of Wine Fest after a three-year hiatus, to be enjoyed on Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27. Amidst beautiful mountain views, this favorite Poconos festival includes wine sampling, delicious bites, themed vendors and rockin’ live music band performances. Other not-to-be-missed events are the resort’s Date Night Series showcasing entertaining themed shows paired with special four-course dinners held every third Thursday of each month.

Blue Mountain Resort Wine Fest

Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; band performances from 1 to 4 p.m. each day

This festival is a wonderful way to spend a delectable, fun-packed summer weekend escape. It all takes place in the valley portion of the mountain where attendees savor light bites, visit vendors with their themed offerings, listen to live music performances of ‘The Chain’ Fleetwood Mac cover band on August 26 and to ‘Subnotics’ roots rock reggae band on August 27. For devoted wine lovers and soon-to-be-fans, there will be wine sampling from over 15 wineries – Soaked Winery, Cellar Beast Winehouse, Sleepy Cat Urban Winery, Tolino Vineyards, Eagles Rest Cellars, Sand Castle, Talerico’s Tropical, Clever Girl, Grovedale, Mount Bethel Farm and others. Each wine participant receives a commemorative wine glass.

$35 for general admission includes wine sampling, bites and all festival activities. $25 for food only access and $10 designated driver for access to festival. Tickets are available at https://www.skibluemt.com/wine-fest/.

Blue Mountain Date Night Series

Every third Thursday of each month, doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Held in the Vista Ballroom, the resort offers a themed theatrical event paired with a chef-created four-course dinner. Upcoming shows are ‘90s Unplugged Night” on Thursday, August 17, when Russ and Chuck will entertain with an acoustic homage to ‘90’s grunge music, and on Thursday, September 21, “Murder Mystery Night” starts with a murder to be solved by each table. Awards to be given for Detective of the Night and others.

$75 per person for general admission to show and dinner. VIP experience is $250 for table for two and dinner with dedicated server, bottle of sparkling wine and a rose. Tickets available at https://www.skibluemt.com/date-night/.

Where: Blue Mountain Resort

1660 Blue Mountain Drive

Palmerton, PA 18071

(610) 826-7700

www.skibluemt.com

Photo Credit: Provided by Blue Mountain Resort