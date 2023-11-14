BLAKE'S HARD CIDER and Austin Eastciders Unite To Pave the Future of Cider

Through a momentous partnership announced today, Michigan-based Blake’s Hard Cider and Texas-based Austin Eastciders are coming together, alongside the Pacific Northwest’s Avid Cider Company that was acquired by Blake’s Hard Cider last year, to rekindle a piece of American history and supercharge the resurgence of the cider category.

The uniting of these three brands to create Blake’s Beverage Company marks the revival of cider as “America’s Drink”, a tradition that dates back to 1899, when hard cider was the preferred beverage for millions of Americans, with a staggering 55 million gallons produced in America alone. Today, hard cider is experiencing a cross-category renaissance with consumers looking for authentic, innovative, fruit-forward propositions to share with friends and family, whatever the occasion.

Blake’s Hard Cider, deeply rooted in a 1,000 acre plus apple-producing farm in Armada, Mich, proudly upholds a family legacy spanning nearly 80 years. Avid Cider Company, hailing from the cider-rich Pacific Northwest in Bend, Ore, brings its adventurous spirit to this patriotic fusion. Meanwhile, Austin Eastciders, born and nurtured in the Live Music Capital of the World, Austin, Texas, adds a Texan twist to this unified partnership.

Blake’s Beverage Company holds a prominent position in actively fueling cider culture, evident in their home markets (ranked #1 in Texas and #1 in Michigan). Their mission is to harness this home market passion and their bold flavor innovations to excite consumers across the rest of the US.

“We don’t want to change what makes these brands great, we are coming together to become the largest independent cider company in the US,” shares Andrew Blake, CEO and founder of Blake’s Hard Cider. “While our passions and mission align, each brand offers consumers unique flavors, personalities, and complementary perspectives filtered through the lenses of their regions.”

In this partnership:

-With operations spanning across New York, Michigan, Oregon, and Texas, Blake’s Beverage Company will have significant scale covering all primary apple-growing regions of the US. This presence ensures a steady apple supply for all brands with a portfolio estimated to be close to two million cases in 2023.

-Blake’s Beverage Company can now deliver a more complete portfolio of products with a variety of flavors across several price tiers meeting a wider selection of consumers where they shop and drink.

“Our founders’ vision 10 years ago was to be the #1 Cider in Texas and the #1 Craft Cider everywhere we choose to go,” states John Glick, President and CEO of Austin Eastciders. “With this partnership, we believe we can fulfill our founders’ mission to bring more cider to the masses.” Glick will remain with the company in a leadership role through the transition.

For more information about Blake’s Hard Cider and the new Blake’s Beverage Company, please visit www.BlakesBevCo.com.

Photo Credit: Blake’s Beverage Company