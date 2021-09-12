BLACK ENTREPRENEUR SERIES Returns to Olmsted in September with Top Chefs

The popular Black Entrepreneur Series is returning to Olmsted later this month with Chefs Mohamed Wahiba of Tripoli Events and Jared Howard of Honey Bunny's Chicken. Both chefs participated in last summer's series and the events sold out daily. They will once again take over the Olmsted kitchen and dining room by crafting signature and exclusive dishes to commence the fall season.

Each chef will host two full days of dining from 12-8pm or until they sell out. Walk-ins are encouraged, and the pop ups will also be available for pre-order and pickup. The pop-ups will take over Olmsted's outdoor space in front of the restaurant during the Prospect Heights Open Street program. Here are all the details!

Mohamed Wahiba (September 18-19): Mohamed is the Brooklyn-based chef and owner of Tripoli Events, a roving pop up catering service and class series specializing in wood-fired pizzas, homemade pastas, and fostering togetherness inspired by Mohamed's Libyan heritage and Italo-Mediterranean influences. Known for attracting lines for his classic, wood-fired pizzas, Tripoli Events has been featured in Taste, Eater, The New York Times, and other outlets. In 2020, Mohamed will open his quick service, Afro-Italian concept, MoMo, with Chef Roble Ali.At Olmsted on September 18th and 19th, he'll prepare decadent, yet notably "unfussy" wood-fired pizzas, including options for vegetarians and vegans.

Jared Howard (September 25-26): Jared is the chef-owner of Honey Bunny's Chicken, a comfort food pop up that melds the inventive food cultures of Maryland, North Carolina, and Appalachia, and pays homage to Jared's nostalgia for the foods of his upbringing around the American South. Jared's popular Chicken Biscuit sandwich was featured in outlets like The New Yorker and CBS This Morning. From September 25-26th, he'll combine unique flavors and bring Southern comfort to Park Slope.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Honey Bunny's Chicken and Tripoli Events