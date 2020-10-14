BAILEYS and GEORGETOWN CUPCAKE Bring Back Baileys Red Velvet

BAILEYS and GEORGETOWN CUPCAKE

Back by popular demand, Baileys is reintroducing Baileys Red Velvet in celebration of National Dessert Day! Created in collaboration with Georgetown Cupcake founders and sisters Katherine Berman and Sophie LaMontagne, the limited-edition flavor launched last year to critical acclaim, receiving the industry's highest honor of Double Gold at the San Francisco Spirits Competition. So, if you want to have your [cup]cake and drink it too, treat yourself this season with the return of Baileys Red Velvet.

With aromas of freshly baked red velvet cupcakes, sweet cream and buttery icing, Baileys Red Velvet features the iconic flavor of Georgetown Cupcake's number one selling cupcake for a treat straight out of the bakeshop. The liquid first tastes like fresh chocolate cake, topped with a dollop of cream cheese frosting and just a hint of cocoa powder, and on the finish, the rich chocolate and creamy icing flavors combine to create a delectably indulgent liqueur that dreams are made of.

"Baileys is consistently creating new ways to help our consumers treat themselves and we couldn't be more excited to bring back Baileys Red Velvet, one of our most beloved flavors, in partnership with Georgetown Cupcake" said Stacey Cunningham, Brand Director of Baileys & Liqueurs, Diageo North America. "Especially in times like these, we hope to bring moments of cheer to people, allowing them to take a break and indulge a little with Baileys."

To celebrate the return of Baileys Red Velvet, Georgetown Cupcake will also be offering the Baileys Red Velvet Dozen, delicious non-alcoholic Baileys-infused red velvet cupcakes, available online for nationwide delivery now through December. The cupcakes are perfect for treating yourself - or gifting your loved ones - and even feature custom seasonal greetings on special edible fondant toppers, which will change monthly. Additionally, Baileys will be releasing a series of virtual at-home baking content leading up to the Holidays to remind consumers that although things might look a bit different this year, baking with loved ones still brings that sense of tradition and togetherness that is needed now more than ever.

The cupcake queens themselves, Katherine and Sophie shared, "We are absolutely thrilled to be working with our friends at Baileys once again to help bring back Baileys Red Velvet. Our Georgetown Cupcake signature red velvet flavor is so special to us because it was the original offering when we first opened our doors and twelve years later it's still our most popular one, chosen by our customers nearly ten to one. We couldn't be happier to partner with Baileys on this amazing flavor that we know consumers adore so much!"

Baileys Red Velvet is available nationwide for a limited time wherever spirits-based beverages are sold for a suggested retail price of $24.99 for a 750ml bottle, while supplies last. Enjoy it over ice or as part of a sweet adult Holiday treat - but be sure to grab it before it's gone! Baileys encourages consumers of legal drinking age to treat themselves responsibly. For more information, please visit www.BAILEYS.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Baileys and Georgetown Cupcake

