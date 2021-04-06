BABE WINE Brings Relaxation with the Ultimate Bubble Bath Upgrade

It's been a looooong year of being trapped inside, and that quarantine life has turned everyone's homes and apartments into an office, gym, movie theater, and the hottest club in town. Even though we hope better days are around the corner, people desperately need some relaxation. Luckily, there are few better ways to unwind than with a classic bubble bath followed by a glass of wine. Unfortunately, as many young city-dwellers know all too well, apartment tubs can be cramped, old, super dirty or worse, might not even exist -- leaving you with no way to take the relaxing bubble bath of your dreams. Don't worry, BABE sees your struggle, and is here to help with double the bubbles.

BABE is the delicious, portable wine in a can with bubbles that is perfect for chilling out anywhere you want. That's why BABE is giving five winners a bathtime upgrade with a portable bathtub. Yes, you heard that correctly, a literal portable blow up bathtub. And that's not all. The winner will also receive other self-care essentials like Rosen Skincare's Rose Water Face Dew, two luxurious bath towels, bubble bath soap and 100 dollars worth of BABE 100! Now, you can finally relax and unwind even if your apartment tub looks like it was last used in 1955.

To kick off the campaign, BABE co-founder Josh "The Fat Jewish" Ostrovsky has brought the amazing portable tub to some iconic tri-state area spots to get some fresh air and relax. A bubble bath in Times Square? Just what we needed. Bubble bath on the Jersey Shore? Let's do it. Bubble bath in the grocery store parking lot? BABE's here for it.

"We know everyone was locked inside for an actual entire year with raging anxiety because the world is a trash fire, so we're here to level up people's self-care game," says Ostrovsky. "The portable tub sweepstakes is the ultimate me time, and nothing says 'me time' quite like bubble baths or enjoying a can of BABE 100 anywhere you want."

To enter, all you have to do is comment on @drinkbabe's Instagram post featuring The Fat Jewish the portable tub, and tell us where you'd want to set up your portable tub with the hashtag #sweepstakes. The contest opens today and winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 13th.

ICYMI: earlier this year, BABE introduced BABE 100, a brand new product that's only 100 calories. Yes, BABE really said take 100 calories, but make it wine. The best part? With 0g of sugar, you don't have to worry about reaching for a can or two of this bubbly rosé. With its portable canned design, BABE 100 is perfect to grab for any occasion. Even better, BABE 100's new gorgeous lavender can is easy on the eyes and sure to pop in those Insta stories.

BABE 100 joined the rest of BABE's canned wine line up of Rosé, Red, and Grigio canned wines. BABE 100, available in Rosé, is available online here or can be purchased in-stores nationwide. Check out our wine locator to find a store near you. Visit https://drinkbabe.net for more information.

*Full contest rules can be found here: https://drinkbabe.net/pages/babe-100-bubble-bath-on-demand-rules



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Anheuser-Busch