AmazingRibs.com Announces Pitmaster Club Meat-Up in Memphis

AmazingRibs.com, the world's leading outdoor cooking resource, today unveiled details for the AmazingRibs.com Pitmaster Club Meat-Up In Memphis, a first-of-its-kind BBQ weekend filled with spectacular food, seminars, and fellowship taking place in Memphis from July 31 - August 2, 2020. The event is limited to 400 attendees, so early registration at amazingribs.com/memphis2020 is encouraged.



This is the only barbecue conference for consumers, bringing enthusiasts together in one of the BBQ meccas to experience some great educational sessions, enjoy some amazing food prepared by renowned BBQ competitors and restauranteurs, and socialize with fellow Pitmaster Club members.



Designed as a celebration of what makes Memphis BBQ unique, the event itinerary focuses heavily on pork BBQ, including a kick-off dinner at a restaurant known for its dry rubbed pork ribs, Charlie Vergos Rendezvous. Saturday begins with several exciting pork-centric seminars and tastings and ends with a whole hog cookout hosted by one of the biggest names in competition BBQ, Mark Lambert. Finally, on Sunday, attendees will spend the day touring and tasting at several of the city's top BBQ joints.



The all-inclusive event price is only $637 if a $100 deposit is made by November 28. After that date, the price increases to $737.00. *Note that travel, hotel, parking, and adult beverages are extra).



Home base for the Meat-Up is Memphis' historic Peabody Hotel, located mere steps from all of the weekend's action, including Friday's welcome dinner at the Rendezvous, all of the weekend sessions, the whole hog cookout, evenings out with fellow attendees on Beale Street, and more!As such, the Peabody is offering a deeply discounted rate (nearly 50% off) on the first 200 rooms booked. Visit https://amazingribs.com/memphis2020 for more information on hotel rates, a comprehensive event schedule, local attractions, and a wealth of additional information related to the Meat-Up weekend.



When announcing the event, Memphis resident and AmazingRibs.com VP Clint Cantwell said, "After 2 years of planning, this event is a natural offshoot of our AmazingRibs.com Pitmaster Club, which is now 16,000 members strong. In the Pitmaster Club, members not only share recipes and advice, they also form strong bonds with like-minded BBQ and grilling enthusiasts from around the world. The Pitmaster Club Meat-Up In Memphis brings the popular online forum to life, allowing members to socialize face-to-face in one of the country's top BBQ cities while also learning some new tricks and enjoying some amazing BBQ!"



About AmazingRibs.com

AmazingRibs.com (http://www.AmazingRibs.com) is by far the leading resource for BBQ and grilling information with more than 2,000 pages of product reviews, recipes, science-based cooking techniques, myth busting, tips, tricks, and community. In 2018, the site enjoyed more than 24 million pageviews, making it one of the most popular food sites of any kind. It boasts a team of 16 authorities and tastemakers, all devoted to educating backyard cooks around the globe. Suppliers are never charged to have products reviewed, they do not do sponsored articles, don't accept junkets, and all ads are sold by outside third parties.





