AXS LAW GROUP to Provide Pro Bono Services for Black-Owned Hospitality Start-Ups

AXS LAW Group is proud to announce it has created the AXS LAW Roadmap Initiative to provide pro bono start-up legal services for Black-owned hospitality startups. The firm will begin taking applications from around the country starting July 1, 2020.

"The AXS LAW family, like so many others around the world, have been deeply saddened by the heinous killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, and so many other Black Americans," said Michelle White, attorney at AXS LAW Group. "As a firm we are committed to fight systemic racism and to support a community that has always supported us. We are working to make changes within Miami and the country at large, and from that introspection, the AXS LAW Roadmap Initiative was born."

For those clients selected, AXS LAW will offer pro bono legal services such as business organizational structuring advice, entity formation and initial organizational documents, obtaining an EIN in order to set up a bank account, shareholder / partnership agreements, lease negotiation, intellectual property structuring and trademark filing, drafting confidentiality and nondisclosure agreements, and other services as needed on a case by case basis. They will also provide quarterly follow-ups where they'll meet with their hospitality clients to review and assess their evolving legal needs.

AXS LAW Group will begin accepting applications from interested clients starting on July 1, 2020. A committee will review applications based on a variety of factors including financial need, business plan, prior experience, communities served, amongst others. Once selected, clients will be placed with experienced corporate attorneys who will assist them on the road to entrepreneurship.

To receive information about the AXS LAW Roadmap Initiative or to submit an application please contact them at roadmap@axslawgroup.com or visit www.axslawgroup.com/axslawblackownedbusinessinitiative.

AXS LAW Group is a full-service boutique law firm created by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs. Based in the Wynwood arts district of Miami, AXS LAW Group has made a name for itself by disrupting traditional legal models through a creative and fresh approach to law tailored to today's modern clientele. The legal experts behind AXS LAW Group provide personalized client service in the areas of corporate and transactional, franchise and distribution, litigation and dispute resolution, real estate and hospitality law. In addition, AXS LAW Group is committed to giving back to the community through its philanthropic arms AXS Cares and AXS Art which supports the local South Florida arts community through programs, events and legal representation. For more information, please visit www.axslawgroup.com.

