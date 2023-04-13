ART OF COOKING Benefit for The Sylvia Center on 4/27

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apr. 13, 2023  
On Thursday, April 27, Executive Chef Bryce Shuman of the Michelin-recognized Sweetbriar, formerly of Eleven Madison Park will join with The Sylvia Center to host the 15th anniversary celebration fundraising event at their Art of Cooking Benefit. The Sylvia Center is an organization founded in 2007 to address diet-related diseases in under-resourced communities across the five boroughs.

Throughout the evening, The Sylvia Center will celebrate its founding supporter, Great Performances Hospitality Group and honor Wendy Dessy of Proskauer. The inaugural Miriam and Carl Stern Community Partnership Award will be granted to Jeannette Bocanegra of Justice for Families, a partner organization in the Bronx. The event will also feature students from three of The Sylvia Center's Teen Culinary Apprenticeship programs in the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, who will create their own dishes that will be featured during the event's cocktail hour.

The Art of Cooking Benefit will take place at Hudson Mercantile (500 W 36th St.) with cocktails being served from 6 pm to 7 pm. The sit-down dinner by Chef Bryce Shuman and the programming will be from 7 pm to 8:30 pm.

This noteworthy fundraiser helps under-resourced communities across the five boroughs of NYC. For those who may want to buy sponsorship or tickets, may visit: https://donate.sylviacenter.org/ArtofCooking2023.

