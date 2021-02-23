ANGRY ORCHARD Cider Club and a Chat with the Team

Everyone knows about Angry Orchard's core portfolio of ciders that include Crisp Apple, Unfiltered, Pear and Apple that are available nationwide.

The company also has a working Orchard in Walden, New York, where they are constantly innovating and creating delicious, small batch ciders that are only available for on-premise purchase. It seems that everybody who can't make it to the Orchard wants a taste.

So, for the first time ever, these Angry Orchard exclusive ciders will be available for nationwide* shipping via The Cider Club. Angry Orchard's Cider Club offers a curated package of 3 specialty ciders from the Orchard, a letter from Head Cider Maker Ryan Burk, detailed tasting notes and stories behind each offering, recommended food and cider pairings, custom recipes from renowned chefs and more. Each cider is handpicked and handcrafted by the Orchard team, and will range from new or early release ciders, current/recurring favorites, vintage offerings and more.

Broadwayworld.com had an opportunity to chat with members of the Angry Orchard team to learn more about their company.

Why do you think the Angry Orchard brand has been so successful?

As the largest cider brand in the U.S., we're known for our core portfolio of ciders - Crisp Apple, Unfiltered, Pear, Green Apple. Our flagship cider Crisp Apple is most drinkers' introduction to the cider category, and that alone has skyrocketed Angry Orchard to the top. But we're always looking for ways to give our drinkers exactly what they're looking for when it comes to hard cider, and that's definitely a key to our success too. For example, in 2019, we launched Unfiltered, a hazier, less sweet cider, as drinkers were opting for beverages with bold flavor but less sugar. And this week, after seeing our drinker's love of full-flavored and fruity ciders, we launched Peach Mango and Strawberry. They're juicy, naturally sweet options packed with the real fruit flavor our drinkers are craving.

How do you continue to innovate at Angry Orchard?

We're constantly looking to our drinkers to figure out what they want from their cider experience, and we use that to bring new ciders to market. Just this week we launched two new fruit ciders, Peach Mango and Strawberry - both are crafted with real fruit and dripping with natural sweetness to create an incredibly juicy and refreshing finish. And, at the Orchard in New York's Hudson Valley, we're constantly experimenting with new styles of small-batch ciders - like our Farm Cider line. While most of these styles are available exclusively at the Orchard, we just launched Cider Club, our cider home delivery kit, so drinkers nationwide will be able to get a taste for our Orchard innovations too.

Tell us a little about the Angry Orchard team.

We have an amazing team on the ground at the Orchard in Walden, NY. It's a passionate group of cider makers who consistently push the boundaries of what is expected of cider, experimenting with high-quality ingredients and fruit grown right on-site to develop new spaces for cider to play. We also have an awesome team in charge of hospitality at the Cider House. They handle everything from tours to our Cider Club shipments, ensuring that our guests from all over the world are experiencing the best Angry Orchard has to offer.

Do you have any future plans for Angry Orchard that you can share with our readers?

We recently launched our Cider Club, the first direct-to-consumer shipment of ciders only available at the Orchard. Our Cider Club will unlock offerings guests could otherwise only experience at the Cider House. As always, our plans include more cider innovations and collaborations outside of the cider world. We're so passionate about pushing the boundaries of how people think about and experience cider - be on the lookout for new news soon.

To join, the Angry Orchard Cider Club, people can visit AngryOrchard.com and click through to the Cider Club tab within the top right banner. Once registered, members are billed about $75 quarterly (not including tax and shipping) and will be greeted with delicious ciders directly at their doorstep. Stay tuned for details about the brand's Spring collection coming soon.

For more information on Angry Orchard, please visit https://www.angryorchard.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Angry Orchard