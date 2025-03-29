AL FRESCO in NYC-The Timing is Perfect for Spring Meals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Spring is officially here and being outdoors has never felt better. Stand-out restaurants in New York City offer comfortable, stylish al fresco options for their guests. Check seven choices in neighborhoods all around the city with menus that are sure to please. We have included addresses and websites to make your planning easier.

Lindens Courtyard (2 Renwick Street) inside the Arlo SoHo offers a lush, open-air setting perfect for enjoying their new spring menu. Featuring seasonal dishes crafted from fresh, locally sourced ingredients, guests can savor vibrant salads, light pastas, and refreshing cocktails that celebrate the flavors of spring. Highlights include the Burrata with heirloom tomatoes and basil pesto, and the Spring Pea Risotto with parmesan and lemon zest. Pair your meal with a Lavender Lemon Spritz or a Basil Cucumber Gimlet for a truly refreshing experience.

Lulla (113 W. 24th Street), housed at the Motto by Hilton Chelsea, offers a charming patio that invites you to indulge in modern Italian fare with a New York twist. Relax in this cozy space while savoring seasonal dishes and refreshing cocktails, perfect for a leisurely brunch or intimate dinner. Inspired by the melting pot of cultures in NYC, Lulla reimagines classic Italian flavors with a contemporary edge. Enjoy a variety of offerings throughout the day, from breakfast and brunch to all-day dishes and dinner. Don’t miss Lulla's Aperitivo Hour daily, and explore the late-night menu for after-hours indulgence. On Sundays, experience the Supper Sunday, a family-style meal ideal for groups of four or more.

The outdoor dining setup at Le Petit Village (173 7th Ave S.) blends the timeless charm of a classic French brasserie with a modern twist. Gold-trimmed, marble pedestal tables and traditional bistro chairs, all facing 7th Avenue, create an ideal setting to enjoy a craft cocktail while people-watching in the heart of the West Village and enjoying delicious and authentic French food.

At Loulou Petit Bistro (176 8th Avenue) in vibrant Chelsea, diners have two delightful outdoor dining options. The street-side cabanas, draped in colorful florals and twisting vines, offer a peaceful retreat from the city's fast pace, creating the feeling of dining in a charming woodland cabin. Alternatively, the classic sidewalk seating transports you to the lively streets of Paris. Bring your furry friends along to this pet-friendly spot, where you can choose your own outdoor dining journey—and you might even get the chance to meet Loulou herself.

Nerina’s (35 Commercial Street) outdoor dining area in Greenpoint, set to open in the spring, offers a spacious and airy atmosphere with seating for up to 70 guests. This inviting space provides the perfect setting to enjoy the restaurant’s modern Greek mezze-style menu, including fresh seafood, vibrant salads, and larger sharing plates. With a relaxed yet elegant vibe, the outdoor area is ideal for both intimate dinners and lively gatherings, complementing Nerina’s warm, hospitable atmosphere. The spring opening will also coincide with the launch of seasonal offerings like brunch service and wine classes.

When you think of a Supercraft Beer Hall, chandeliers don't normally spring to mind, but Clinton Hall (which has four locations in NYC) prides itself on doing things differently. The beer hall's original FiDi location at 90 Washington Street has an expansive outdoor area with a hedge-lined perimeter, dazzling chandeliers overhead and communal tables throughout with lots of games like Giant Jenga, Connect Four and more. Enjoy American bar-fare like their Double Smashed Burger, Buffalo Cauliflower, Crispy Chicken Wings and Giant Pretzels with a pint of your favorite locally brewed-beer.

Carnegie Diner & Cafe, offers a vibrant dining experience with extensive sun-soaked outdoor seating lining the block in the Times Square District (828 8th Ave.) perfect for socializing and people watching. This diner serves an extensive menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, both indoors and outdoors, seven days a week with another location near Central Park (205 W 57th St). While the diner pays homage to the classic diners of the past with its nostalgic design, the menu is firmly rooted in the present, catering to all tastes. Guests can enjoy a variety of all-day breakfast options, as well as salads, burgers, sandwiches, pastas, main entrees, and indulgent desserts, making it a perfect spot for any meal of the day.

Top Photo Credit: Courtesy of Nicholas Lee Ruiz

Comments