5 Perfect Cocktail Recipes to Shake Up National Margarita Day

National Margarita Day is on February 22.
A Margarita always sounds good - but on National Margarita Day, it’s practically a must! February 22 is the perfect excuse to grab your favorite tequila and shake up something special. Let’s take advantage of this spirited holiday by making Margaritas with bold flavors and playful twists!
For a classic with a crisp, clean flavor, La Margarita and Margarita Azul made with Partida Blanco are the way to go - simple, clean, and easy to mix. Feeling adventurous? Add a playful and smoky twist with the Mango Margarita featuring mango-infused mezcal. And if you're in the mood for some unique flavors, the Mandarin Margarita and Disaronno Disarita are sure to steal the spotlight. All you need to do is just shake, snap a pic with your pals, and sip away!
Method: Add all of your ingredients to a mixing glass. Give it a quick shake. Give a double rocks glass a half salt rim and fine strain the cocktail into it. Add some ice and garnish with the leaves left over from your mandarins. Cheers!
Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain over fresh ice into a double rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.
Method: Shake over ice. Strain into rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with lime wheel.
Method: Pour the ingredients into a shaker and double strain into a margarita glass. Garnish with lime wedge.
