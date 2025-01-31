5 Perfect Cocktail Recipes to Shake Up National Margarita Day

A Margarita always sounds good - but on National Margarita Day, it’s practically a must! February 22 is the perfect excuse to grab your favorite tequila and shake up something special. Let’s take advantage of this spirited holiday by making Margaritas with bold flavors and playful twists!

For a classic with a crisp, clean flavor, La Margarita and Margarita Azul made with Partida Blanco are the way to go - simple, clean, and easy to mix. Feeling adventurous? Add a playful and smoky twist with the Mango Margarita featuring mango-infused mezcal. And if you're in the mood for some unique flavors, the Mandarin Margarita and Disaronno Disarita are sure to steal the spotlight. All you need to do is just shake, snap a pic with your pals, and sip away!

Margarita Azul

Ingredients

45ml Partida Blanco

30ml Bols Blue Curacao​

25ml Fresh lime juice ​

10ml Sugar syrup​

Mandarin Margarita

Ingredients

0.75 oz Kish SHINE Kumquat Rose & Ginger Apéritif

2 oz Blanco Tequila

0.25 oz Agave

0.25 oz Lime Juice

0.75 oz Mandarin Juice

0.25 oz Amaro Nonino

Garnish: Salt Rimmed Glass & Mandarin Leaves

Method: Add all of your ingredients to a mixing glass. Give it a quick shake. Give a double rocks glass a half salt rim and fine strain the cocktail into it. Add some ice and garnish with the leaves left over from your mandarins. Cheers!

Mango Margarita

Ingredients

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain over fresh ice into a double rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

La Margarita

Ingredients

2 oz Partida Blanco

1 oz Lime juice

.5 oz Agave nectar

.5 oz Water

Method: Shake over ice. Strain into rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with lime wheel.

Disaronno Disarita

Ingredients

25 ml Disaronno Originale

25 ml Tequila

15 ml Fresh lime juice

5 ml Sugar syrup

Method: Pour the ingredients into a shaker and double strain into a margarita glass. Garnish with lime wedge.