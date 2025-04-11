5 Napkin Burger and the Broadway Hit 'Smash'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The curtain is going up on 5 Napkin Burger’s collaboration with the Broadway hit “SMASH.” Throughout the month of April, burger lovers and theater aficionados can enjoy The Sweet & Spicy Monroe Smash, a double smashburger with two layers of melted smoked gouda, bacon jam, and fried red onion. Since the musical SMASH is inspired by Marilyn Monroe, one of the most prominent “It” girls of the 1950s, the burger will cost $19.50, and will be available at both 5 Napkin Burger locations in Hell’s Kitchen, and on the Upper West Side.

Get to know 5 Napkin Burger better where every bite is a flavorful experience. Known for its signature and titular 5 Napkin Burger, made with Angus beef, Gruyère, caramelized onions, and rosemary aioli, this spot offers an impressive menu that includes everything from hearty beef burgers to creative veggie and lamb options. With fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and a chic yet casual atmosphere, 5 Napkin Burger is the perfect place to unwind, enjoy boozy milkshakes or craft cocktails, and indulge in a truly satisfying meal.

For more information on 5 Napkin Burger, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: 5 Napkin Burger

