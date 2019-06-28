4TH OF JULY 2019-Fabulous Fun and Food in NYC

The party of the summer is happening in New York City with tempting food options, drinks and fireworks. Check out some places that are open and ready for their guests. Indulge in a great meal, visit a rooftop bar, enjoy BBQ or an outdoor experience. Gather your group to celebrate Independence Day 2019.

Tudor City (Midtown East) This steak house is in a prime spot for not only a top meal and drinks but also for watching the grand fireworks display on the East River. The historic far East Side enclave is between 41st and 43rd Streets, bordered by 1st and 2nd Avenues, with spectacular East River views. It will be open for bar and dinner service before during or after the annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks spectacular, with a special celebratory all night long happy hour featuring $4 beer, $7 wine, $5 Old Fashioned, $7 sangria and a tempting selection of $8 bar bites at the restaurant's bar, in the lounge, and outside on its terrace overlooking the Tudor City Greens parks. Visit: http://tudorcitysteakhouse.com/.

HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails (Gramercy) They will be hosting all-night Happy Hour on July 4th (4 p.m. until 2 a.m.). Located just a hop, skip and two jumps from this year's downtown location of the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks, HandCraft guests can enjoy $6 wines, bubbles, beers and well drinks as well as $3 off select HandCraft cocktails. Pair the drinks with signature HandCraft dishes such as Truffled Fried Burrata, HandCraft Burger with white sharp cheddar cheese, onions and lettuce, and Mac N' Cheese with kale, bacon, gruyere, asiago and garlic bread crumbs. Visit: https://handcraftnyc.com/.

Roof at Park South (Gramercy) They will host a family-friendly rooftop cookout party from 3pm - 8pm on Thursday, July 4th. Enjoy city views and celebrate the holiday with rose-white-and-blue frozen cocktails, mini bottle service, burgers, ribs and fried mac and cheese bites in addition to other savory bar bites and an all-new over-proof Pina Colada. Pre-game before heading to Brooklyn for this year's fireworks or stay the night in NoMad at Roof at Park South, which boasts unobstructed 360 degree views of the Chrysler Building, the top of the Empire State Building, and the golden top of the New York Life Building putting you in the heart of it all. The venue will turn adults only after 8pm. No tickets are required to celebrate and more information can be found by visiting https://www.roofatparksouth.com/.

The Sentry (Murray Hill) The Sentry at the American Copper Buildings will host an epic July 4th pool party with special guests Naughty By Nature and newcomer Kayex from 5pm-10pm. Ticketholders will have exclusive access to the best vantage point in the city to watch the fireworks from, an open bar with summer inspired cocktails, endless bites to eat and world class entertainment from Naughty By Nature and Kayex. Tickets begin at $350 and can be purchased by visiting - https://www.thesentrynyc.com/whats-on/july-4th-at-the-sentry.

Social Drink & Food (Theatre District) Come ready to party, because this beautiful outdoor terrace is hosting a Fourth of July BBQ Bash! Take in the stunning views of Manhattan while enjoying food from the grill including Hotdogs, Hamburgers and Corn-on-the-Cob. The bar will be featuring the special Declaration Cocktail made with White Whisky, Orange Liqueur, Prickly Pear Purée, Lime Juice and Rhubarb Bitters. Entertainment for the day includes Giant Jenga, Connect 4, Corn Hole and Mini Golf as well as a special Fourth of July Beer Pong Tournament with prizes such as a $100 gift card for the terrace to the first place team. The party is open to the public. Visit: https://www.onfournyc.com/about2.html.

Virgil's Real Barbecue (Times Square) This Fourth of July, this favorite BBQ spot is offering a meaty Rib-Fest that will feed any craving for barbecue. Big enough to feed two, Virgil's Rib-Fest features regional styles of ribs from across the U.S including their signature Memphis Style Pork Spare Ribs, Lamb Ribs, St. Louis Ribs, Baby Back Ribs and Beef Ribs accompanied with a choice of two sides, Cucumber Salad and housemade Corn Bread. Visit: https://www.virgilsbbq.com/.

Refinery Rooftop (Midtown) Where else would you rather spend the holiday weekend than on a NYC rooftop taking in the breathtaking skyline views and summer sunshine while sipping on tasty cocktails and delicious bites? Make your way to Refinery Rooftop on July 4th and 5th for these $14 Summer Specials - Shrimp, Scallop and Corn Ceviche, Pork Belly Sliders with a Spicy Apricot Glaze, Lobster Cakes with Lemon Dill Aioli, Duck Tacos with Mango Salsa, and Watermelon, Feta, Mint and Watercress Salad. Reservations can be made through reservations@igchospitality.com.

Parker & Quinn (Midtown) From Thursday, July 4th to Sunday, July 7th Parker & Quinn is offering guests a delicious backyard BBQ experience with succulent BBQ Baby Back Ribs ($29), Pulled Pork ($27) and BBQ Chicken accompanied by all the fixins of Coleslaw, German Potato Salad and Corn Bread. Reservations can be made by emailing reservations@igchospitality.com.

Clinton Hall 51 (Midtown West) They will host an outdoor cookout in their Gigawatt Garden from 2pm-8pm which includes a two hour open bar with rose and draft beers as well as one hour of food. Food choices include burgers, hot dogs, BBQ chopped chicken Sandwich, house-made BBQ potato chips, and watermelon slices. The event is rain or shine, and will be held indoors if it rains. Tickets are $59 from either 2pm-4pm or 6pm-8pm and can be purchased by visiting, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fourth-of-july-outdoor-garden-cookout-tickets-63703385541.

Cantina Rooftop (Midtown West) The rooftop hotspot and Mexican restaurant is hosting an Independence Day BBQ on July 4th. Chef Saul Montiel and his team are bringing a cookout to Manhattan for those celebrating in the city. Guests can dine on Cantina's July 4 specials include $6 burgers, $3 hot dogs, $4 tacos and $12 buckets of 6 mini Pabst Blue Ribbon all while enjoying some of the best rooftop views of the Manhattan skyline. Visit: https://cantinarooftop.com/.

db Bistro Moderne (Midtown West) Daniel Boulud's db Bistro Moderne is a contemporary French restaurant, known for chic bistro cuisine is open for Independence Day. The menu features updated bistro classics with a modern twist and market-driven French-American cuisine, alongside traditional French specialties and seasonal dishes. Stand Out Dishes include The "New Yorker" (toasted bagel, smoked salmon, cream cheese), Eggs Benedict (jambon de Paris, poached egg, English muffin, hollandaise sauce), and Pistachio French Toast (seasonal compote, maple syrup). Visit: https://www.dbbistro.com/nyc/.

Bar Boulud (Upper West Side) Open on July 4th, Chef Daniel Boulud's Bar Boulud is a casual French bistro that serves seasonal fare and a selection of terrines, pâtés and wines from across the globe. Menu highlights include Peekytoe Crab & Avocado Tratine (five-seed toast, shaved fennel espelette), Duck Confit (friçassee of beans, confit tomato, basil, pistou), and The Frenchie Burger (certified black angus beef, pork belly confit, roasted tomato compote, raclette cheese, french fries). Visit: https://www.barboulud.com/nyc/.

JUNOON (Flatiron) Junoon is a Michelin-Star rated restaurant that showcases the finest in Indian cuisine, complimented by an exceptional dining experience built on careful attention to every aspect of service, food, atmosphere and wine selection. Outstanding dishes include Eggplant Chaat (crispy eggplant, raita, tamarind chutney, red onion, chaat masala), Artichike Mattar (sunchoke, artichoke hearts, green peas, tomato sauce, fenugreek), and Shahi Lamb Shank(black cumin yogurt curry, garam masala, potato salli). Visit: http://junoonnyc.com/,

Boulton & Watt (Lower East Side) For a full patriotic feast, Boulton & Watt is serving up a Summertime BBQ Plate special of your choice of two small burgers or two speciality hot dogs with sides of corn, pasta salad, homemade potato chips and watermelon for $15 followed by Red, White & Blue Bite-Sized Ice-Cream Cones for $10. If seafood is more your style, there will be a delicious Lobster Roll special for $20. For reservations please call (646) 490 6004 or email info@boultonandwattnyc.com.

Boqueria (Multiple NYC locations) From Thursday, July 4th to Sunday, July 7th at all four of its NYC locations, the lively Spanish tapas bar and restaurant Boqueria will offer its bottomless brunch and a la carte brunch menus. For $42 per person, guests can enjoy a boozy brunch feast over 2 hours of unlimited sangrias and mimosas, choice of 4 classic tapas such as patatas bravas, pan con tomate (grilled bread rubbed with tomato, garlic and olive oil), croquetas de setas (creamy croquettes of mushroom with black truffle aioli) or tortilla española (traditional Spanish omelet of organic eggs, potatoes, Spanish onions), choice of 2 brunch classics like torrija (caramelized French toast, seasonal fruit, caramel sauce) and huevos con chorizo (chorizo, fried eggs, french fries, Manchego cheese, salsa verde) or opt for a decadent brunch paella, with rice, roasted chicken, pork belly, Piquillo peppers, kale, organic farm eggs. Top it all off with Boqueria's signature churro sundae (churros, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, dulce de leche, whipped cream, walnuts, red white and blue sprinkles). Visit: https://boqueriarestaurant.com/.

Wolfgang's Steakhouse (Multiple NYC Locations) There's definitely a Wolfgang's near you for your July 4th meal plans. Generous portions make it easy for friends and family to share Wolfgang's signature USDA prime porterhouse, German potatoes, fresh oysters and clams, grilled seafood and classic desserts. Wolfgang's Steakhouse locations include Times Square: 250 West 41st Street, 212.921.3720; Tribeca: 409 Greenwich Street, 212.925.0350;Park Avenue: 4 Park Avenue, 212.889.3369; Midtown: 200 East 54th Street, 212.588.9653; Gotham: 16 East 46th Street, 212.490.8300. Visit: http://wolfgangssteakhouse.net/.

Clinton Hall Williamsburg (Brooklyn) The venue will host a rooftop cookout from 2pm-8pm that includes a two-hour open bar with rose and draft beers as well as one hour of food. Food choices include burgers, hot dogs, BBQ chopped chicken Sandwich, house-made BBQ potato chips and watermelon slices. The event is going to happen rain or shine and will be held indoors if it rains. Tickets are $59 and can be purchased for 2pm-4pm or 6pm-8pm by visiting, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fourth-of-july-rooftop-cookout-tickets-63703590153.

The Williamsburg Hotel (Brooklyn) They will be hosting two festive 4th of July events this year in celebration of the holiday. Boasting sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline, The Water Tower at The Williamsburg Hotel is one of the best spots in NYC to watch the fireworks show. Starting at 7:00 pm, The Water Tower will host an exclusive fireworks viewing party accompanied by a champagne toast and a BBQ buffet, featuring holiday classics like cheeseburgers, BBQ ribs, and more. At the Rooftop + Pool at The Williamsburg Hotel, guests are encouraged to join a celebratory evening pool party, featuring music by international DJs, Holmar & M.A.N.D.Y. Enjoy unobstructed views of the fireworks show poolside while sipping on the Rooftop + Pool's delicious cocktails and special BBQ buffet. For more information, visit: https://www.thewilliamsburghotel.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com





Related Articles