2GV: Celebrating Founding-family Wineries in the Willamette Valley Debut CuvÃ©e Scheduled for Release and Seminars Planned

Three of Oregon's flagship, family-run wineries have banded together to create Second Generation Vintners' Oregon Originals Pinot Noir Cuvée - "2GV" for short. The 2017 debut vintage is a collective effort on the part of second-generation siblings now in charge at Elk Cove Vineyards (Adam and Anna Campbell), Ponzi Vineyards (Anna Maria and Luisa Ponzi) and Sokol Blosser Winery (Alex and Alison Sokol Blosser). 2GV, with an SRP of $100 and scheduled for release in late March, is the result of fruit sourced from all three.

"More than just a wine, 2GV stands for the conviction that multi-generational, family-owned, family-run wineries are, always have been, and will remain critical to the success and well-being of the Willamette Valley wine industry. This wine testifies to the seminal role played by mid-size, founding-family wineries, whose pioneering work has been instrumental in elevating the Willamette Valley into a world-class appellation over nearly 50 years."

Anna Maria Ponzi, President, Ponzi Vineyards

Three hundred and fifty cases of 2GV have been made. One hundred and forty will be donated to charities* close to the winemakers' hearts, with the balance available for purchase directly from the three wineries. Also, starting April 16 in New York City, winemakers from all three wineries will kick off a series of seminars and tastings for trade and press, introducing the new wine and celebrating the success of the Willamette Valley on the world wine stage. Oregon is home to over 19,000 acres of vineyards and 700 wineries, from large corporate enterprises to a growing influx of micro start-ups. But the backbone of the Willamette Valley remains its original pioneers: risk-takers and repositories of local experience, they are invested in a sustainable future for future generations, as they continue to grow their operations.

2GV Oregon Originals Pinot Noir Cuvée is sourced from each of the three families' original vineyards, each with a different soil type: Madrona Vineyard with Laurelwood soil at Ponzi, Old Vineyard Block with Jory soil at Sokol Blosser, and La Bohème Vineyard with Marine sedimentary soil at Elk Cove. Following a Pommard clone fruit exchange, the winemakers created a final blend winnowed from the initial nine lots produced. The finished wine, aged 30% in new oak, consists of 36% Ponzi fruit, with the balance divided equally between Sokol Blosser and Elk Cove.

Elk Cove Vineyards

Founded in 1974 by Pat and Joe Campbell, Elk Cove Vineyards now covers over 380 acres on six separate sites in the northern Willamette Valley. Steep, south-facing slopes with well-drained soils provide the perfect environment to grow the world-class grapes. In 1995, Adam Campbell joined forces with his parents. As winemaker and general manager, his contribution to Elk Cove Vineyards is based on a tremendous respect for the land. "High-quality wine really starts in the vineyard." https://elkcove.com/

Ponzi Vineyards

In 1970, Dick and Nancy Ponzi, passionate about making world-class Pinot Noir, purchased 20 acres southwest of Portland and founded Ponzi Vineyards. The Ponzi sisters, Anna Maria and Luisa have built on that legacy, focusing on perfecting Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and other cool-climate varieties. The family farms 130 estate acres which are LIVE Certified Sustainable, the world's highest standard for sustainable viticulture and enology. The winery continues to innovate with its new viticultural techniques and expanding visitor experiences. https://www.ponzivineyards.com/

Sokol Blosser Winery

In 1971, the Sokol Blosser family planted grapes on just five acres in the Dundee Hills. With the second generation now at the helm, siblings Alex and Alison Sokol Blosser farm 128 acres of certified organic vineyards, and achieved B Corp certification in 2015. The estate produces Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, Riesling and small quantities of single-block Pinot Noirs and sparkling wines under its Sokol Blosser brand name, as well as a white blend, red blend, Pinot Noir, Riesling, and Chardonnay under the Evolution label. http://www.sokolblosser.com





