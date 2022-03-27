Greg Baxtrom Opens PATTI ANN'S in Prospect Heights

Patti Ann's, the new family-friendly, neighborhood restaurant from chef-owner Greg Baxtrom (of acclaimed Olmsted and Maison Yaki), opens in Prospect Heights [570 Vanderbilt Ave]. Chef Greg's menu combines the nostalgic Midwestern comfort food of his childhood with techniques from his fine-dining background, and is complemented by a beverage program that features cocktails playfully named after memories from school, beers from Midwestern breweries, wines and non-alcoholic pop. Patti Ann's pays homage to Greg's mother Patti Ann, a retired elementary school teacher, with items displayed throughout the space that nods to her decades-long teaching career and Greg's upbringing on a farm in the suburbs of Chicago. With refurbished brick walls, airy windows and hanging chalkboards with rotating specials, the 70-seat dining room accommodates parties of all sizes and also features an expansive chef's counter and bar seating built by Greg's father Mike Baxtrom. The adjacent all-day bakery and cafe, Patti Ann's Bakery (previously known as Evi's Bäckerei) will supply the restaurant with daily fresh bread and other baked items, and continue to be open for the neighborhood daily.

THE FAMILY-FRIENDLY MENU

Chef Greg's comforting menu is inspired by his Midwestern roots and childhood favorite dishes. Designed to be shared with a large group or enjoyed solo at the bar, the menu offers Appetizers like a Blooming Onion with fancy ranch dressing; Pig in a Blanket with potato roll braided bacon and a honey mustard glaze; Shrimp Cocktail with preserved lemon aji dulce cocktail sauce; Chips and Goop with housemade potato chips and onion dip based on his mother's recipe; Bread Basket with everything bread rolls, sesame bread sticks, and a stick of cold butter; Port Wine Cheese Ball with crunchy toast, garlic and balsamic glaze. Lighter starters in the Salads section include a Lemon Brussels Sprout Caesar with lemony caesar dressing, grated parmesan and Boquerones; and Seven Layer Cobb Dip with endive, bacon bits, chives, avocado, eggs and Bayley Hazen blue cheese; among others. Entrees include Saltine Encrusted Cedar Plank Salmon with mustard and lemon; Cherry Ketchup Glazed Duck Meatloaf; Royale Roasted Chicken prepared four ways with sauce royale; Short Rib Pot Roast with caramelized onions, peas, and carrots; Chicken Fried Country Pork Chop with mushroom gravy; and Baked Mostaccioli with tomato sauce and mozzarella; and Sides include Mashed Potatoes with Chive Butter; Mac & Greens with a cheddar and raclette bechamel; Sauteed Pea Shoots; and more. For dessert, Greg offers a rotating menu that includes Seasonal Cobbler, Peanut Butter Bars, Lemon Bars, and a Root Beer Float.

Patti Ann's beverage menu is designed by Andrew Zerrip, the beverage director for Patti Ann's, Olmsted and Maison Yaki, and features cocktails playfully named after nostalgic school events, alongside beer from Midwestern breweries, non-alcoholic pop, and wines from up-and-coming producers around the world. Cocktails include Spirit Week with mezcal, Plum, I Suppose, aperitivo, hibiscus syrup and lime; Field Day with rye, cara cara, cherry liqueur and sweet vermouth; Parent Teacher Conference with Umeshu, scotch, preserved lemon syrup and soda; Spring Fling with tequila, Escubac, dry sherry, saline, grapefruit and mint; and Ditch Day with rum, banana, lemon, egg white and bitters; among others.

THE DESIGN

Patti Ann's was designed by Greg and built by his father, Mike Baxtrom, who has traveled from Chicago to build out all of Greg's restaurants. The bright 70-seat dining room features refurbished brick walls with hanging chalk boards, light wooden tables (easily movable for flexible configurations) with vibrant red and navy wood chairs for a pop of color, and an expansive chef's counter and bar, both woodworked by Mike. A floor-to-ceiling handcrafted wooden shelving unit greets guests and features found items that nod to Greg's childhood and his mother's unmeasurable impact on his life, including a globe and map, family photos, favorite childhood books, childhood artwork crafted by his mom, like Mr Gallon that helps convert culinary measurements, board and table games, and so much more.

Patti Ann's is open from 5pm to 10pm on Wednesday to Sunday. Reservations will be available via Resy, although the majority of tables will be held for walk-ins. To learn more about Patti Ann's, please visit pattianns.com and follow Patti Ann's on Instagram at @pattianns_nyc.

ABOUT GREG BAXTROM

Greg Baxtrom is the chef-owner of acclaimed Olmsted, Maison Yaki and Patti Ann's Family Restaurant and Bakery. Prior to opening Olmsted in 2016, Greg worked in some of the world's most exciting kitchens, including Alinea, Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Per Se and Lysverket in Norway. Olmsted has been awarded one of Esquire's Best New Restaurants in America; Bon Appetit's 50 Best New Restaurants in America; Food & Wine's 2017 Restaurant of the Year; The New York Times "10 Best Restaurants in 2016"; and Maison Yaki was honored as one of GQ's Best New Restaurant 2020. In late 2021, Greg opened Patti Ann's Bakery (previously known as Evi's Bäckerei), an all day cafe and bakery, followed by Patti Ann's restaurant in March 2022. Later this Summer, Greg will open his fifth restaurant (and first in Manhattan), Five Acres.

Photo Credit: Noah Fecks