Wright State Dance Presents Their First Virtual Spring Dance Concert

Wright State University Spring Dance Concert 2021 - The WSU Dance Ensemble will present a Virtual Spring Dance Concert this year, filled with the versatility of five premiere works including dynamic pieces by renowned guest choreographers Ray Mercer (Broadway's The Lion King), Ashley Pabst, and Gregory Robinson along with those by Department of Theatre, Dance and Motion Pictures Faculty.

These works, available exclusively through our streaming platform, were created outside the box - through Zoom rehearsals, site-specific and studio filming, and three week-long residencies - all observing a high level of COVID precautions and regular testing. Rehearsal excerpts from 2020 guest choreographer Christian Denice will also be showcased, along with a 2021 adjudicated senior work by KC Lyphout and the 2020 adjudicated senior work by Jacob Shade.

The first guest choreographer, internationally acclaimed Ray Mercer, is one of New York City's most innovative, multiskilled director and choreographers. Presently in his 17th year as a dancer and fight captain in Disney's The Lion King on Broadway, his performance credits include projects with Garth Fagan, George Faison, Aretha Franklin, Kevin Iega Jeff, Louis Johnson, and Rod Stewart. Our second guest is regional and national choreographer, Ashley Pabst, who has created stunning works for dancers all over the country. Our third guest artist is renowned choreographer and teacher, Gregory Robinson, who continues to be a force nationally and in this community. WSU Dance is thrilled to be able to share our love of this art form through film from April 16-18, 2021. Don't miss this eclectic virtual dance performance!

Choreographic Works include:

She/Her, Premiere, by guest choreographer Ray Mercer ...."I wanted to create a work that celebrates women. I was inspired by the strength, power, vulnerability, and clarity that women possess. Ultimately when a woman walks into a space she brings more than her pronouns."

Bloom, Premiere, choreographed by Ashley Pabst... "this contemporary ballet illustrates how we as humans experience time's passage through various perspectives. A moment in time where we face intense challenges together while also feeling so far apart. Our transformation is not always loud, but the journey is profound."

The Golden Ratio, Premiere, by guest choreographer Gregory Robinson..."The 'golden ratio' is a concept sometimes referred to as "the divine proportion." Its presence in the natural world shows us that there are far more curves and spirals in evidence than only straight lines. This elegant idea was the inspiration for this work."

Ebb and Flow, Premiere, choreographed by Associate Professor Gina Walther... "As in nature, the cycle of life ebbs and flows. This past year has been punctuated by huge shifts and loss of rhythmical patterns; things have fluctuated rapidly. This piece explores how we have all ebbed and flowed in our quest to stay connected as humans and communities."

Visual Voices, by Head of Dance, Professor Teressa Wylie McWilliams... "a visual canvas of images reflecting the push and pull of life's dynamics that balance between constraint and freedom, all set to the driving rhythms of Afro Celt Sound System."

Pull, by Associate Professor Gina Walther... "this modern dance work describes the building of tension in movement and in relationships and how we sometimes feel pulled apart. The dancers perform with dynamic intensity and realism to the gorgeous music of Ezio Bosso."

Streaming will begin at 9am on April 16th and continue through midnight of April 20th, 2021. Tickets need to be purchased before midnight on Sunday, April 18th. Streaming admission is $10 (plus fees) and can be purchased immediately at www.ShowTix4U.com or through our website link, www.wright.edu/tdmp at the Box Office tab.

Box Office: 937.775.2500 or www.wright.edu/tdmp