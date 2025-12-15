Castrata To Present FEELIN’ FESTIVE At Red Eye NY

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

NYC drag chanteuse Castrata will return to Red Eye NY for a one-night-only holiday cabaret, FEELIN’ FESTIVE. The seasonal production brings Castrata back to the Midtown venue following the show’s debut last year, which featured an original comedic script and music drawing on holiday standards and selections associated with Mariah Carey.

Created by Castrata, FEELIN’ FESTIVE centers on a camp-forward take on the holidays, combining drag performance, pop culture references, and live vocals. The show includes material inspired by Carey’s catalog alongside familiar seasonal songs, presented within a cabaret-style structure.

Castrata has performed her work nationally and internationally, appearing in venues across the United States and aboard cruise ships. Her performances combine live singing, theatrical costuming, and comedy.

The production will feature a supporting cast billed as Santa’s Helpers, including Alex Llorca (BARBA: Brazilian Body Percussion Musical), Ian Viciedo, Jack Dodson, and Daniel Gold (Miss Saigon, Beauty and the Beast national tours), who also serves as choreographer. Jay Essex will appear as DJ for the evening.

FEELIN’ FESTIVE will be presented at Red Eye NY, located at 355 West 41st Street, New York City.