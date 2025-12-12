The Ballet Hispánico School to Hold 2026-27 Audition Tour For Student Dancers

The Ballet Hispánico School offers a focus on rigorous ballet training rooted in the Cuban tradition, alongside strengthened pedagogy across Spanish and modern dance.
The Ballet Hispánico School, currently celebrating its 55th anniversary, will present 2026-27 Audition Tour. Ballet Hispánico is searching for the next generation of student dancers for the La Academia Pre & Professional Program, Pro-Up Intensive, and the year-round Professional Studies Program.
The Ballet Hispánico School offers a focus on rigorous ballet training rooted in the Cuban tradition, alongside strengthened pedagogy across Spanish and modern dance. Under the leadership of the new Director, Blanca Huertas, the faculty has been expanded and refined to support a deeper, more comprehensive technical foundation for every student. The Ballet Hispánico School national audition tour will connect the Company with talented student artists across the country and internationally to find the next generation of student dancers.
2026 AUDITION TOUR DATES
Sunday, January 11, 2026
Representatives: The Ballet Hispánico School Director, Blanca Huertas
Philadelphia Audition Registration
January 15-18, 2026 (weekend)
Representatives: Director of Professional Studies Program, Rodney Hamilton
St. Louis Audition Registration
January 16-18, 2026
Representatives: The Ballet Hispánico School Director, Blanca Huertas
Saturday, January 31, 2026
Representative: The Ballet Hispánico School Director, Blanca Huertas
February 20 - 22, 2026
Representatives: The Ballet Hispánico School Director, Blanca Huertas
Pittsburg Audition Registration
February 2026 (Date To Be Announced)
Representatives: The Ballet Hispánico School Director, Blanca Huertas
Saturday, February 28, 2026
Representatives: The Ballet Hispánico School Director, Blanca Huertas
Puerto Rico Audition Registration
January 24, 2026
February 28, 2026
March 26, 2026
May 2, 2026
Representatives: Ballet Hispánico School Faculty
Videos