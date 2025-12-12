The Ballet Hispánico School to Hold 2026-27 Audition Tour For Student Dancers

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Ballet Hispánico School, currently celebrating its 55th anniversary, will present 2026-27 Audition Tour. Ballet Hispánico is searching for the next generation of student dancers for the La Academia Pre & Professional Program, Pro-Up Intensive, and the year-round Professional Studies Program.

The Ballet Hispánico School offers a focus on rigorous ballet training rooted in the Cuban tradition, alongside strengthened pedagogy across Spanish and modern dance. Under the leadership of the new Director, Blanca Huertas, the faculty has been expanded and refined to support a deeper, more comprehensive technical foundation for every student. The Ballet Hispánico School national audition tour will connect the Company with talented student artists across the country and internationally to find the next generation of student dancers.

2026 AUDITION TOUR DATES

PHILADELPHIA BALLET - PA

Sunday, January 11, 2026

Representatives: The Ballet Hispánico School Director, Blanca Huertas

Philadelphia Audition Registration

COCA - RSIA - St. Louis, MO

January 15-18, 2026 (weekend)

Representatives: Director of Professional Studies Program, Rodney Hamilton

St. Louis Audition Registration

UBC - Denver, CO

January 16-18, 2026

Representatives: The Ballet Hispánico School Director, Blanca Huertas

Denver Audition Registration

ORLANDO BALLET - FL

Saturday, January 31, 2026

Representative: The Ballet Hispánico School Director, Blanca Huertas

Orlando Audition Registration

UBC - Pittsburgh, PA

February 20 - 22, 2026

Representatives: The Ballet Hispánico School Director, Blanca Huertas

Pittsburg Audition Registration

DUKE - Durham, NC

February 2026 (Date To Be Announced)

Representatives: The Ballet Hispánico School Director, Blanca Huertas

Ballet Concierto de Puerto Rico - PR

Saturday, February 28, 2026

Representatives: The Ballet Hispánico School Director, Blanca Huertas

Puerto Rico Audition Registration

Ballet Hispánico School - Auditions in-person in NYC

January 24, 2026

February 28, 2026

March 26, 2026

May 2, 2026

Representatives: Ballet Hispánico School Faculty

Register for any NYC Audition