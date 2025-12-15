Richard Chappell Dance Reveals Plans For Spring 2026

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Richard Chappell Dance has announced plans for spring 2026 including the creation period of brand-new full-length production Us Folk, a bold new commissioning programme for Welsh and Wales based dance artists, and the return of its mixed bill BLOOM.

Building on the success of last year's Challacombe Chronicled comes Us Folk, an ambitious new production that draws on the richness of UK folk traditions. Blending dance, live music, and spoken word, Us Folk brings together choreographer Richard Chappell, musician Ben Moss and poet Saili Katebe to explore urgent themes including mental health, the climate crisis, and rising xenophobia.

With an ensemble cast of dancers, musicians and poets, trained in folk dance by Ben Moss, this work features original music by electronic music duo Larch, sampling choral hymns by Welsh Miners to evoke the power of community. Passionate and ambitious, Us Folk invites audiences to reconnect with each other and the land offering a hopeful vision of what “us folk” can mean.

The first excerpt performances of Us Folk take place at Theatr Brycheiniog on 19 March as part of Richard Chappell Dance's new commissioning programme MWYHAU / AMPLIFY, before the work's full-length premiere later in 2026. This special performance also features the Aberhonddu Male Choir perform live.

Ahead of Us Folk Richard Chappell Dance hosts a series of community Ceilidhs at Harbour House,Kingsbridge (28 Feb), Moor Imagination Centre, Buckfastleigh (6 March), and Theatre Royal Plymouth (7 March).

Co-designed with companies, venues, and community groups, MWYHAU / AMPLIFY explores new ways to champion dance across Wales. Engaging with priorities highlighted through consultation with artists and the Dance in Wales review, it will trial new models for commissioning, participation, and audience growth. As part of this, it will commission two early - mid-career choreographers based in or from Wales to create new work, presented alongside pieces by other programmed artists.

A year-long programme MWYHAU / AMPLIFY will also include performances at Taliesin Arts Centre in Swansea, as well as tours of Richard Chappell Dance's Hot House and Land Empathy in Llanfyllin and Mold this autumn.

Returning to Theatre Royal Plymouth on 10 March and Oxford Playhouse on 13 March, Richard Chappell Dance presents its mixed bill programme BLOOM. At its heart is Challacombe Chronicled a celebration of Dartmoor's rich history told through dance, music and poetry, alongside works by a range of other dance artists.

In Plymouth, BLOOM highlights the city's vibrant dance community with Charlotte Eaton's deeply personal solo, What does it feel like?, The Skeleton is White by Divija Melally, a work shaped by her background in contemporary and South Asian classical dance, and performances by local young people in Plymouth.

At Oxford Playhouse BLOOM features Ekledio's Splice a striking duet exploring the balance of limitation and possibility set to music by multi award-winning musician Floating Points, and The Skeleton is White by Divija Melally.

Following their development through Richard Chappell Dance's Supporting Acts initiative, the performances by Ekleido, Divija Melally, and Charlotte Eaton in Plymouth and Oxford underscore the company's strong commitment to commissioning and championing early and mid-career choreographers.

More information about the full-length premiere of Us Folk and MWYHAU / AMPLIFY autumn activity will be announced later in 2026.