VIDEO: Watch The ABT Studio Company Spring Festival

American Ballet Theatre presents the ABT Studio Company Spring Festival, featuring ballets filmed this spring in a Covid-safe "ballet bubble" at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, NY.

Act I of the Festival features world premieres by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Yannick Lebrun, and Emily Kikta & Peter Walker, plus the bravura FLAMES OF PARIS pas de deux, an excerpt from Alexei Ratmansky's SEVEN SONATAS, and August Bournonville's KERMESSE IN BRUGES pas de deux.

If you'd like to see more of the ballets filmed during the spring bubble, including the world premiere of CHILDREN'S SONGS DANCE by Jessica Lang, be sure to check out Act II of the Festival, premiering on June 3!

ABT Studio Company, under the artistic direction of Sascha Radetsky, is an ensemble of ballet dancers of outstanding potential aged 17-21. As the highest level of the ABT training ladder, it serves as a crucial bridge between ballet training and professional performance. 80% of the current dancers in American Ballet Theatre began their careers in ABT Studio Company, including 7 Soloists and 12 Principal Dancers. Each season, ABT Studio Company commissions several new works of choreography and engages a broad ballet audience by performing varied repertoire in a range of venues around the globe.