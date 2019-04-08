Tom Gold Dance Concludes 2019 Spring Season

Tom Gold Dance, the classical dance company founded and led by former New York City Ballet soloist Tom Gold, concluded its annual spring season with the second of two performances of Gold's Significant Strangers (World Premiere), Blind Revelry (New York City Premiere, 2018), and Counterpoint (revival, 2017), Thursday, April 4 at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College.

Afterwards, more than 120 guests, including chairs Fe Fendi, Gillian Miniter, and Elyse Newhouse; along with Emma Allen, Muffy Potter Aston, Jill and Harry Kargman, Annabelle and Maximillian Moehlmann, and Liz and Jeff Peek, gathered at Freds Madison at Barneys New York for a festive dinner of steak frites, roasted halibut, and ravioli with asparagus and fava beans. Tom Gold Dance dancers Michael Sean Breeden, Barton Cowperthwaite, Breanne Coughlin, Kaila Feldpausch, Michael Holden, Amy Holihan, Evelyn Kocak, Abigail Mentzer, and Adriana Pierce, along with pianist Adam Marks, and Carl Sprague, who designed the scenery for Blind Revelry, also attended.

At the dinner, Gold and Tom Gold Dance executive director Alexander Zaretsky announced that this year's benefit had raised more than $100,000 for Company activities, including the annual spring season, a summer residency, and the second annual fall season, which will be held this November. The next Tom Gold Dance performance will take place Thursday, July 11 at the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum.

The mission of Tom Gold Dance is to bring the past, present, and future of classical dance to audiences in New York and around the world. Founded in 2008 by former New York City Ballet soloist Tom Gold, Tom Gold Dance aspires to the highest level of artistry expressed through a traditional classical dance vocabulary, including in more than a dozen works by Gold, envisioned for and set directly on the Company. Tom Gold Dance performs regularly in New York City, and has traveled to France, Spain, Italy, Bermuda, Israel, Cuba, and Bulgaria. Company highlights include four consecutive summer appearances in the Berkshires, and presentations of Gold's adaptation of November Steps at The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, as well as at Fondazione Palazzo Albizzini Collezione Burri in Città di Castello, Italy, and the Guggenheim in Bilbao, Spain. Tom Gold Dance celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2018, launching its inaugural fall season this past November with the New York City Premiere of Gold's Apparatus Hominus, originally staged outdoors at TurnPark Space in West Stockbridge, MA. Learn more at tomgolddance.org.





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You