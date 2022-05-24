Tom Gold Dance Announces Summer 2022 Programming

Tom Gold Dance will return to TurnPark Art Space in West Stockbridge, MA, Wednesday, June 22 and to Untermyer Park and Gardens in Yonkers, Sunday, July 24. The New York City-based classical dance company, founded and led by former New York City Ballet soloist Tom Gold, will also make its debut appearances at Little Island in Hudson River Park as part of the 2022 Perform in the Park program, Monday, August 1 and Saturday, August 13.

Dancers Thomas Baker, Lauren Collett, Claire Von Enck, Jonatan Lujan, Malorie Lundgren, Jules Mabie, Courtney Nitting, Luciana Paris, Mary Elizabeth Sell, and Andres Zuniga are currently scheduled to perform.

The Company's June 22 program at TurnPark, which will feature Gold's Intimacies to music for solo cello by Anna Weesner and a new work, will be its third visit to the former lime quarry-turned sculpture garden and cultural center in the Berkshires, where it has previously given two World Premieres from Gold: Apparatus Hominus in 2018, and, as part of its return to in-person programming last summer following the cancellation of four consecutive self-produced seasons, Borrowed Time. Both Intimacies and Borrowed Time were most recently included in the Company's 2022 spring season at The Kaye Playhouse this past April, its first indoor program in New York City in more than two years.

Tom Gold Dance first appeared at Untermyer Park and Gardens in July 2021, fulfilling an idea given to Gold by legendary New York Times society photographer Bill Cunningham to "dance in the magical garden." The performance and the story leading up to it were profiled in a Talk of The Town piece from the August 30, 2021 edition of The New Yorker. At Untermyer, the Company will also present Intimacies, as well as a revival of Gold's Rapid Oxidation (2018) to music of Donald Knaack, and his A Felicidade, a work originally intended for the Company's canceled 2020 spring season.

The Company's debut at Little Island is part of a series of Pop-Up Performances of its Second Summer Season that will take place in The Play Ground and other locations in the Park throughout the summer. The Company's August 1 and August 13 performances will also include Rapid Oxidation and A Felicidade, as well as other works.

"We are both grateful and relieved to have produced our recent spring season after a more than two-year absence from the indoor stage in New York City," says Tom Gold. "But performing outdoors in unique and intimate spaces is at the core of the Company's history and creative arc. We are excited to return to TurnPark and to Untermyer, as well as to introduce our work to new audiences at Little Island."

"Our lineup of programs reflects a significant amount of effort, not only to preserve our artistic quality during the unique challenges of the past two years, but also to build momentum and consistency in our programming throughout the year," adds Executive Director Alexander Zaretsky. "Our forthcoming appearances at Little Island, in particular, give us an opportunity to expand our reach within our home city, a long-standing goal."

Between April 2020 and November 2021, Tom Gold Dance cancelled four self-produced seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic. During this time, the Company appeared in the 39th Annual Battery Dance Festival in August 2020, as well as in livestreams from the Nave of the Church of the Heavenly Rest with the World Premiere of Gold's Portraits in February 2021 and a revival of his All the Lonely People (2015) in October 2020, and conducted a residency in the Berkshires of western, MA in January 2021, following the Company's first in-person performance of Plan & Elevation on the grounds of Shakespeare & Company the previous September in Lenox, MA. After marking its formal return to in-person programming with performances at TurnPark Art Space last summer, Tom Gold Dance conducted another residency in the Berkshires this past March, culminating in its first indoor program in more than two years with a work-in-process showcase in the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre, also at Shakespeare & Company. In April 2021, Tom Gold Dance began a collaboration with Riverhead Books (an imprint of Penguin Random House), resulting in the creation of five dance-based promotional videos in connection with the publication of several novels. The Company restored its annual spring season with performances at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College in April 2022.

Information

Wednesday, June 22 at 6:00PM. TurnPark Art Space, 2 Moscow Road, West Stockbridge, MA 01266. $30 general admission. Tickets can now be purchased at tomgolddance.org/turnpark-2022. In the event of rain, this performance will be rescheduled to Thursday, June 23. Directions to TurnPark at www.turnpark.com.

Sunday, July 24 at 5:00PM. Untermyer Park and Gardens, 945 North Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701. Tickets will be available in early June. In the event of rain, this performance will be rescheduled to Friday, July 29 at 5:00PM. Directions to Untermyer at www.untermyergardens.org.

Monday, August 1 and Saturday, August 13 at 4:30PM. The Play Ground at Little Island, Pier55 in Hudson River Park West 13th Street, New York NY 10014. Both performances are free and open to the public. Directions to Little Island at www.littleisland.org.