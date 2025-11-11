THE NUTCRACKER Will Return to American Repertory Ballet

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



American Repertory Ballet invites audiences to celebrate the season with The Nutcracker—a timeless story filled with magic, beauty, and holiday spirit. For over 60 years, this beloved production continues to captivate new audiences while holding a treasured place in the hearts of returning patrons. Performances will take place from Friday, November 28 through Sunday, December 21, 2025 in Princeton, Red Bank, and New Brunswick.

Featuring exhilarating choreography set to Tchaikovsky's iconic score, American Repertory Ballet's The Nutcracker showcases the company's professional artists alongside over 100 talented students from Princeton Ballet School, the official school of American Repertory Ballet. Together they tell the beloved story of a young girl named Clara, who receives a mysterious Christmas gift and embarks on a wondrous adventure. Guided by her Nutcracker Prince, Clara faces an epic battle against mischievous mice, glides through a snow-filled forest, and arrives in the radiant Land of Sweets. There, the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier welcome her with a series of dazzling dances before she awakens, uncertain whether her magical journey was real or just a dream.

“Nothing compares to this production's festive spirit, inspiring familiarity, warmth, beauty, and cheer,” says Julie Diana Hench, Executive Director. “For over 60 years, generations of families have come to see our production and kick off the holiday season - creating wonderful memories together.”

Indeed, ARB's The Nutcracker is not only a tradition for audiences, but for members of the organization as well. “Being part of The Nutcracker each year is truly magical—not just as a dancer, but also in assisting with rehearsals and watching the production come to life,” says Nanako Yamamoto, ARB Company Dancer & Assistant Rehearsal Director. “Watching the younger dancers grow each season—gaining confidence, finding joy in the process, and becoming part of something bigger than themselves—is incredibly special. Sharing the stage with them and helping to carry on this beloved tradition is something I deeply cherish.”

Additional children's roles have been created this year to feature more of Princeton Ballet's School's youngest performers, such as “Lambs” in the Marzipan dance during Act II. These tiny students will share the stage with Company artists like Yamamoto; audiences are sure to delight in both the young dancers' joyful exuberance and the professionals' technical brilliance. Students performing in The Nutcracker hail from Burlington County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Somerset County, Richmond County, NY, and Bucks County, PA. 24 out of 107 students in the production will be performing The Nutcracker for the first time.

Also new this season are “Cookies & Cocoa” special events where attendees of all ages can join Clara, the Sugar Plum Fairy, and Mouse King before the performance and enjoy fresh cookies, hot cocoa, and a dash of sparkling activities before the curtain rises. Attendees will be entered to win an exclusive backstage tour immediately following the performance. Winners will be announced by the Sugar Plum Fairy!

Performance Schedule

McCarter Theatre Center | Princeton, NJ

Friday, November 28, 2025 at 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Saturday, November 29, 2025 at 1:00 PM* & 6:00 PM

Sunday, November 30, 2025 at 1:00 PM

Tickets range from $49 to $79

*”Cookies & Cocoa Package" available for $30 add on to the Saturday, 1:00 PM performance.

Two River Theater | Red Bank, NJ

Saturday, December 6, 2025 at 1:00 PM* & 6:00 PM

Sunday, December 7, 2025 at 1:00 PM

Tickets range from $47 to $79

*”Cookies & Cocoa Package" available for $30 add on to the Saturday, 1:00 PM performance.

State Theatre New Jersey | New Brunswick, NJ

Featuring musicians of the Nutcracker Orchestra conducted by Kenneth T. Bean, and singers from the Princeton GirlChoir

Thursday, December 18, 2025 at 7:30 PM

Friday, December 19, 2025 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, December 20, 2025 at 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, December 21, 2025 at 1:00 PM & 5:00 PM

Tickets range from $52 to $87