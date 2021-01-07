Sydney Dance Company To Get NSW Moving With I WANT TO DANCE WITH SOMEBODY

Sydney Dance Company will get New South Wales moving as part of Sydney Festival and the NSW Government's Festival of Place with I Want To Dance With Somebody, a virtual community dance party this January.

Across the month, Sydney Dance Company will host a series of free online classes for participants to learn a short and snappy dance routine, culminating in everyone coming together online on Saturday 23 January to dance, with live music from Sydney dance-pop trio Haiku Hands.

The free online classes in January will be held at the below times:

Wednesday 6 January, 4pm AEST

Saturday 9 January, 5pm AEST

Wednesday 13 January, 4pm AEST

Saturday 16 January, 5pm AEST

Wednesday 20 January, 4pm AEST

In addition to virtual classes, there will also be a video of the routine available to watch so participants can learn the routine in their own time and practice as often as they like in the comfort of their own backyard or local park.

I Want To Dance With Somebody is part of Sydney Dance Company's involvement in the Festival of Place, which also involved the company taking to the parks and streets of Sydney to dance in the five-part film series Dance Locale.

People can sign up to participate in I Want To Dance With Somebody on the Sydney Dance Company website.

Sydney Dance Company's Artistic Director Rafael Bonachela said, "I Want to Dance With Somebody will be a glorious celebration of dance, reclaiming the great outdoors. It's time to shake off a tough year and get moving together with friends and family, wherever they are. We are delighted that this super accessible event is part of the Festival of place and Sydney Festival and I encourage everyone to get into the garden or the local park and get moving. As Haiku Hands sing, I dare you not to dance!