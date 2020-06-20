Step Afrika! Honors Juneteenth With Virtual Program

Step Afrika! commemorated Juneteenth (June 19, 1865) and the true end of slavery with a new virtual program, "Step Afrika! Juneteenth Celebration" on Friday, June 19th.

Watch the program below!

Filmed entirely in Washington, DC and directed by Step Afrika!'s artists, performances have been staged at landmarks across our Nation's Capital including the Black Lives Matter Plaza, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial and the National Sylvan Theater on the grounds of the Washington Monument. Each performance honors the rhythm, spirituality and resistance of the African American community through dance and song.

As one of the most celebrated African American dance companies in the world, Step Afrika! engages the Juneteenth holiday as an opportunity to fortify our relationships in the communities they serve and to highlight the mission to preserve and promote the tradition of stepping.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You