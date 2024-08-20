SOULSKIN Dance to Present World Premiere of BEAUTY at Mark Morris Dance Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SOULSKIN DANCE today announced its World Premiere of BEAUTY, a dance about challenging societal norms around self-image. Performances are 8pm EDT at Mark Morris Dance Center, Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 28. Ticket prices range from $25 to $35. For tickets and information, visit their Eventbrite page.

SOULSKIN presents the world premiere of the new dance, BEAUTY, created by SOULSKIN Dance Artistic Director and Choreographer Adrianna Thompson. BEAUTY is a psychological ballet in six movements, illustrating how humanity needs to move past the forces at play in the world to restore their own divine power and concept of true beauty.

“With the current state our country is in, it is more important than ever to challenge the status quo. We cannot acceptsociety's perspective as more important than our own, and need to evolve past seeking validation based on constantly changing standards. Social media plays a big part in this, magnifying our thirst for validation and compelling us to post curated images for fear of being judged,” says Thompson. “BEAUTY reveals our need for human connection and how we need to be our own compass in a world full of noise and chaos.”

Thompson explains that as we approach a heated election period, “We cannot succumb to the pressures of the media and allow them to dictate what we think and how we behave. It is crucial that we all work to find the perfect union of spirituality, harmony and balance that reveals inner beauty.”

Thompson points to her collaborators as key in bringing this piece to light. Iwalani Kaluhiokalani, a Boston based multidisciplinary artist, is using projection mapping to create a three-dimensional art installation; Los Angeles based costume designer for Dance & Film, Cathy Cooper, is designing signature unpredictable and magical costumes for BEAUTY; Roxy Roller is composing music (his fifth collaboration with Adrianna Thompson); and Mike Inwood is lighting the piece to illuminate beauty in all its forms.

These performances feature dance artists Andrea Dusel-Foil, Alexandra FitzGibbon, Federico Garcia, Erika Hassan, Barbara Koch, Kennyth Montes De Oca, Leslie Plummer, Sophia Rumasuglia, Robert M. Valdez, Jr., Dianna Warren, and Oren Yaari.

