Review: AILEY II Opens New York Season with Style and Verve

Ailey II, the next generation of dance, is now on stage through April 6 at the Ailey Citigroup Theater, located at 405 West 55th Street. Led by Artistic Director, Francesca Harper, the twelve talented young dancers are presenting a vibrant, beautifully performed show of stunning choreographies as they usher in the sixth decade of the company. Their 2024-2025 season is dedicated to the life and legacy of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Artistic Director Emerita, Judith Jamison.

Two programs, Echoes and New Vintage invite dance enthusiasts to see multiple performances in the coming weeks. We had the pleasure of attending the opening night of the Echoes on Thursday evening. This program is finely designed to symbolize how Ailey II connects generations, bridging the rich narratives of the past that shaped the present while inspiring the future. Echoes’ three works were distinctively different providing an intriguing evening of dance. Whether members of the company were performing solos, duets, or as a troupe, their dancing was superb.

(Ailey II in Francesca Harper's Luminous. Photo by Nir Arieli)

The program opened with Francesca Harper’s Luminous. This work that pays homage to the 50th anniversary of Ailey II and the artists who paved the way for future generations. This is a moving piece that showcases the versatility of the dancers. The evocative moments take the audience through time, demonstrating trials and joys. Luminous is a choreography by Harper’s Choreographic Assistants that include Tim Stickney, Rachel Yoo, and Raven Joseph. The music is by Nona Hendryx; costume design by Elias Gurrola; and lighting design by Tsubasa Kamei.

(Ailey II in Houston Thomas' Down the Rabbit Hole. Photo by Nir Arieli)

After a brief intermission, the program continued with Houston Thomas’ world premiere of Down the Rabbit Hole. This work is inspired by “The Matrix” film series, which explores how technology weaves into the fabric of daily life, transforming how we as humans interact and function. This piece proved fascinating and conveyed a futuristic sense with the dancers performing fine, angular movements with great precision. Down the Rabbit Hole features music by Johannes Goldbach and Pomassl; costume design by Jasmine Schulter and Houston Thomas; and lighting design by Aja M. Jackson.

(Ailey II in Alvin Ailey's Streams. Photo by Nir Arieli)

The third and final work of the program was Alvin Ailey’s Streams. This abstract exploration of bodies in space danced to a percussion score by Miloslav Kabelac and inspired by bodies of water that correlate to the changing tides within us. The dancers’ grace and control was on full display as they moved in perfect unison. The Streams choreography by Alvin Ailey has been restaged by Masazumi Chaya. The music is by Miloslav Kabelac consisting of the “Eight Inventions, Opus 45.” Streams features costume design by A. Christina Giannini and lighting design by Chenault Spence.

(Ailey II with Artistic Director Francesca Harper and Rehearsal Director Shay Bland. Photo by Nir Arieli)

The dancers of Ailey II include Carley Brooks, Meredith Brown, Jennifer M. Gerken, Alfred L. Jordan II, Xavier Logan, Kiri Moore, Corinth Moulterie, Xhosa Scott, Kayla Mei-Wan Thomas, Darion Turner, Eric J. Vidana, and Jordyn White. Shay Bland is the Rehearsal Director. Apprentices include Kamani Abu, Naia Neal, Adanna Smalls, and Kaleb K. Smith.

For more than five decades, Ailey II has merged the spirit and energy of the country’s best early-career dance talent with the passion and artistry of today’s most outstanding choreographers. Founded in 1974 as a bridge between The Ailey School and the professional dance world, the company embodies Alvin Ailey’s pioneering mission to establish an extended cultural community that provides dance performances, training, and community programs for all people.

New Yorkers and guests of the city have many chances to enjoy the outstanding New York season of Ailey II with matinee and evening performances available. Tickets starting at $62.25 (includes $3.25 service fee). They can be purchased at ailey.org/aileyiinyc or by phone at 212-405-9082. Visit ailey.org/ailey-ii for more information on Ailey II. To enjoy a variety of digital content, follow Ailey II on Facebook and Instagram. Press can visit pressroom.alvinailey.org/ailey-ii for bios, hi-res downloadable photos, and b-roll.

Photo Credit: Top photo by Nir Arieli "Ailey II Season's Photo"

