Dance/NYC Appoints New Executive Director Raquel Du Toit

On January 26, 2026, Dance/NYC will welcome Raquel Du Toit as Executive Director, ushering in a pivotal era grounded in sustainability, collective care, and long-term support for the dance field. Moving into the role at a moment of renewed clarity and purpose, Du Toit will steward Dance/NYC's mission as the organization embarks on the implementation of its newly adopted Five-Year Strategic Plan.

Raquel Du Toit is a Mexican-American cultural worker, performance artist, curator, and mother whose practice bridges creative vision and strategic leadership. For over a decade, she has led and sustained innovative programs across nonprofit arts and cultural organizations, museums, and galleries, serving public, community-based, and virtual audiences. She joins Dance/NYC from The Kitchen, a New York City-based experimental arts institution dedicated to artist-centered practice. Raquel held a leadership role focused on strengthening the organization's financial sustainability, securing over $3 million in government and foundation support to advance open, equitable, and accessible creative spaces and programs serving underserved communities directly.

Her programmatic and curatorial work includes launching an international residency for women artists and co-founding a photography program for Indigenous girls in Chiapas, Mexico, in collaboration with the Lower East Side Girls Club. At the Children's Museum of the Arts, she seeded virtual arts education initiatives, including Kidzzcast, a NYSCA-funded broadcast series integrating music, movement, and art-making during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. She has also served as Board President of Grace Exhibition Space, a performance art space on the Lower East Side, with artist residencies and performance festivals in Upstate New York.

As an artist, Raquel's work has been presented at the Queens Museum, the Bronx Museum, and in projects across New York, Chicago, Detroit, Mexico City, London, and Berlin. She holds an MFA in Photography from Pratt Institute and a BFA in Photography Arts and Women's Studies from Pacific Lutheran University. Her work, whether in the gallery, on the dance floor, or in the development office, reflects a commitment to amplifying marginalized voices, fostering cross-cultural dialogue, and building the financial and structural foundations for sustainable artistic futures. She joins Dance/NYC with experience that will guide the organization's next phase of programmatic development, partnership-building, and cultural advocacy.

"It is a profound honor to lead an organization that has long been a guiding force for the dance field in New York City and across the country," said Raquel Du Toit. "Dance/NYC's commitment to justice, equity, and inclusive care for dance workers is both powerful and necessary in this moment. I come to this work shaped by community, resilience, and the belief that our collective care is a powerful act of transformation. I am excited for learning deeply, moving with intention, and dreaming forward together toward a vibrant and courageous 2026."

"Raquel Du Toit is an inspiration," said Board Chair Reshma Patel. "A prolific and profound artist, Du Toit's understanding of labor markets, business infrastructures, and the media landscape has long informed her artistic vision. Her invaluable perspective will broaden and deepen our work as we strengthen our existing relationships and continue to serve our community with integrity."

This most recent leadership transition reflects an evolution that has been years in the making. With a fierce commitment to self-examination and an awareness of the organization's responsibility to the dance field, Dance/NYC has approached leadership intentionally-experimenting with models that emphasize collaboration, accountability, and transparency. Past models, including a Co-Executive Director structure, have yielded essential insights into sustainable leadership practices.

The move to a singular Executive Director model puts many of these learnings into practice, rooting leadership in clarity and staff support. As part of this structure, Dance/NYC will soon appoint a Director of Programming & Operations, a key leadership partner who is expected to begin at the end of the first quarter. This pairing will support long-term stability while ensuring leadership capacity aligns with organizational values and field needs.