Royal Winnipeg Ballet To Bring Double Bill Of CARMINA BURANA And T’ƏL: THE WILD MAN OF THE WOODS To Vancouver

Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet will present a mixed program in Vancouver featuring Carmina Burana and T’əl: The Wild Man of the Woods as part of its upcoming British Columbia tour. The engagement marks the company’s first BC tour in ten years outside of its annual holiday run. Performances will take place at The Centre Vancouver, with tickets available now.

The program will feature RWB’s staging of Carmina Burana, set to Carl Orff’s score with choreography by Mauricio Wainrot. Commissioned in 1998 and first presented by RWB in 2002, the work is performed in a series of vignettes aligned with the cantata’s themes. The piece has remained a consistent part of the company’s repertoire.

The program will also include the West Coast premiere of T’əl: The Wild Man of the Woods, created by choreographer Cameron sinkʷə Fraser-Monroe, a member of the Tla’amin Nation and alumnus of the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School. The ballet is based on oral history shared by Tla’amin Elder Elsie Paul, with narration in Ayajuthem and English. The production features an Indigenous-led creative team including composer Cris Derksen and designer Asa Benally.

Fraser-Monroe’s work as a performer and choreographer includes engagements with companies across Canada and commissions from major institutions. His professional background spans Indigenous dance forms, ballet training, and contemporary performance. He has held artistic leadership roles with Ballet Kelowna, the Winnipeg Summer Dance Collective, and the Royal Winnipeg Ballet.

The RWB’s BC tour will also include appearances in Powell River, Chilliwack, Vernon, Salt Spring Island, Courtenay, and Nanaimo.