Nua Dance Presents NOISE at Catford Mews in April

Following the success of Nua Dance's interactive film commissioned for BBC Arts and One Dance UK's Dance Passion, NOISE an immersive dance performance comes to Catford Mews, Lewisham on Saturday 9 April as part of the Mayor's London Borough of Culture 2022 community events programme.

Choreographed by Artistic Director of Nua Dance, Neus Gil Cortes in collaboration with d/Deaf and hearing artists Chris Fonseca, Shelley Eva Haden and Tommaso Petrolo, NOISE is a visceral, psychedelic journey of self-discovery that explores our relationship to and experience of noise.

Through vibrating soundscapes and sound reactive visuals, NOISE will allow audiences to choose their own pathway as they follow the dancers through the different spaces at Catford Mews to experience the performance.

Designed with d/Deaf audiences in mind, NOISE features no dialogue but BSL interpreters will be available and a sound description document will be issued in advance of the performance.

As a dancer, Neus Gil Cortes was a member of Hofesh Shechter Company, National Dance Company Wales, Luca Silvestrini's Protein and Dance Works, Rotterdam. She established Nua Dance in 2015 as a way to create expressive and poetic work that blurs the lines between dance, circus, theatre and visual arts. Neus' creations have been presented across the UK, Europe and the USA. Her full-length works include circus-dance show QUIMERA, which toured the UK in 2019 and REVERIE for the National Circus.

The interactive dance film NOISE commissioned by BBC Arts and One Dance UK is available to watch for free via BBC Taster until May 2022.