Nina Sánchez Steps Down as Executive Director of Enrich Chicago

Enrich Chicago, the nonprofit dedicated to advancing racial and cultural equity in the city’s arts sector, has announced that Executive Director Nina Sánchez will step down from her role effective immediately.

After nearly eight years of leadership, Sánchez's departure marks a transition rooted in the organization’s core values of shared leadership and ongoing transformation. The Board of Directors has appointed Adria Husband, a longtime facilitator within the organization, as Interim Executive Director while a formal executive search is launched.

Sánchez played a pivotal role in expanding Enrich Chicago’s mission since assuming the role in 2017. Under her leadership, the organization engaged more than 5,000 individuals through anti-racism workshops and public programming, championed equity-driven data practices, and became a critical voice in reshaping Chicago’s funding landscape for the arts.

“I am proud of what our community has achieved together and grateful for the privilege of being able to steward our collective vision,” said Sánchez. “After nearly eight years in my role, I am embracing that it is time for the next stage of our vision to be carried forward with fresh leadership and perspectives. This shift reflects our core values: that no single person should hold power indefinitely, and that transformation requires both continuity and renewal.”

Board Co-Chair Hilesh Patel praised Sánchez’s legacy, saying, “Nina has been as much one of the caretakers of the Chicago arts ecosystem—rooted in racial equity, transformative learning, and justice-driven change—as she has been the leader of Enrich Chicago. The growth that has emerged from her care and nurturing now makes space for new energy ahead, and our Board has full confidence in Adria's ability to bridge the transition from Nina's tenure.”

Husband has served as the lead facilitator for Enrich’s philanthropy affinity group for the past two years and brings a strong background in equity-centered leadership and cultural organizing.

About Enrich Chicago

Founded in 2014, Enrich Chicago works to transform the systemic racism embedded in the arts by creating sustainable change through three pillars: anti-racism education and capacity building, increasing leadership opportunities for BIPOC arts administrators, and expanding equitable access to resources for BIPOC-led arts organizations.

For more information, visit enrichchi.org.