NAI-NI CHEN DANCE COMPANY Announces Free Virtual One-Hour Company Classes

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company has established a new dance institute through Zoom, The Bridge. The Institute's aim is to bring together dancers, choreographers and directors around the world to experience the master teachers of color whose practices are embedded in the community and are focused on advancing the art of dance that transform the personal, environmental and metaphysical spaces. Interested dancers can join the class by registering here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfa6k8oMdzpbVufBQzqzILJh2iyoKIA88JJcg3j5xJQGB7Z2g/viewform.

As a virtual dance institute, The Bridge will invite world renowned as well as up and coming dancers and choreographers to come to guest teach the class. Advanced/Intermediate level professional or pre-professional dancers who are looking to explore beyond their own boundaries and looking for new dance experiences are encouraged to participate. The core program is based on Nai-Ni Chen's Kinetic Spiral, which is a cross-cultural dance vocabulary that integrates the Chinese martial arts philosophy in TaiChi with contemporary dance practices she studied in America. Guest artists will cover a wide range of folk and classical dance styles.

The Bridge Class schedule are as follows:

Monday April 11, 2022 | Jainil Mehta (Folk Dance from India) at 10am

Wednesday April 13, 2022 | Greta Campo (Kinetic Spiral) at 10am

Indian Folk Dance "Garba"

Bringing you one of the vibrant folk dances of India, company member Jainil Mehta will be teaching an Indian folk dance called "Garba" from the state of Gujarat in India. It is a high-energy folk form typically danced in circles around the subjects of the nine goddesses. Garba includes a lot of clap-snap combinations, twirling in circles, bouncing & heavy rhythmic footwork.

Nai-Ni Chen's Kinetic Spiral

Tapping into the creative energy of the universe through Kinetic Spiral. Dance phrases from Nai-Ni Chen's repertory will be taught by Greta Campo, the Artistic Director of the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company who joined the Company in 2012. She began her dance training in her native Milan at the Carcano Theater, where she was first introduced to Martha Graham's work. She also performed with the Martha Graham Dance Company in their 2012 New York Season and later on their international tour.

In this trying time of change and uncertainty, the arts are a source of healing and unity, we would like to encourage everyone to support dance as dance is an essential medicine for the society to recover from the pandemic that has caused injury to our bodies and our hearts. Support for The Bridge can be sent through https://www.nainichen.org/donate.

About the Artists

Originally from Mumbai, India, Jainil Mehta began his dance journey at the age of five,

performing in his living room. Before moving to Los Angeles, he trained at Shiamak Davar International in Mumbai, India for thirteen years. Jainil graduated Summa Cum Laude and received his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance from the USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance with a Discovery Scholars Distinction, and has acquired a variety of skills including motion picture cinematography. He has performed works by esteemed choreographers: William Forsythe, Jiří Kylián, Jodie Gates, Barak Marshall, Alejandro Cerrudo, Dwight Rhoden and Matthew Neenan. Jainil's inner movement quality, expressions and love for storytelling come from his strong Indian roots and culture. He has choreographed for Big Wild's music video "6's to 9's" and Falguni Pathak's "Jode Rahejo Raaj."

Greta Campo is the Associate Artistic Director of the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, She began her dance training in her native Milan at the Carcano Theater, where she was first introduced to Martha Graham's work. She performed with the Martha Graham Dance Company in their 2012 New York Season and later on their international tour. Greta is a recipient of the 2016 Rising Star Award from the Fini Dance Festival.