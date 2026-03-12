Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Continues National Tour

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater continues its 2025–26 United States tour with performances in cities including Seattle, Boston, Chicago, and Los Angeles before concluding with performances at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark from May 8 through May 10.

The milestone season marks the company’s first under the leadership of Artistic Director Alicia Graf Mack, continuing the legacy established by founder Alvin Ailey.

The touring repertory includes new works, recent additions, and established pieces from the company’s repertory, culminating with REVELATIONS, Ailey’s signature work exploring resilience and joy.

The season includes five world premieres: JAZZ ISLAND by Maija García, EMBRACE by Fredrick Earl Mosley, DIFFERENCE BETWEEN by Matthew Neenan, SONG OF THE ANCHORITE by Jamar Roberts, and THE HOLY BLUES by Jawole Willa Jo Zollar in collaboration with Samantha Figgins and Chalvar Monteiro.

The program also features the company premiere of BLINK OF AN EYE by Medhi Walerski and a new production of A CASE OF YOU by Judith Jamison. The repertory has been programmed by Graf Mack alongside Associate Artistic Director Matthew Rushing.

Following the national tour, the company will perform at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House from June 4 through June 7. The engagement will include a new production of HYMN, Jamison’s Emmy Award-winning tribute to Alvin Ailey.

AILEY II Returns to The Joyce Theater

AILEY II, the second company of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, will perform at The Joyce Theater in New York from March 17 through March 22 as part of its 40-city North American tour.

Led by Artistic Director Francesca Harper, the company will present a program featuring four world premieres: LIKES VS LIFE by Renée I. McDonald, IN SESSION by Rena Butler, THIRD PERSON POINT OF VIEW by My’Kal Stromile, and BERRY DREAMIN’ by Chalvar Monteiro, set to the music of Chuck Berry.

The program will also include STREAMS, a classic work by Alvin Ailey.

The engagement opens March 17 at 7:30 p.m., and a post-show discussion with company artists will follow the March 18 performance.

After the New York run, AILEY II will conclude its tour April 11 in St. Louis.

More information and tickets are available at ailey.org.