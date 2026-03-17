Ballet Hispánico to Premiere New Works at MoMA for Wifredo Lam Celebration

Ballet Hispánico New York will bring dance into the galleries of The Museum of Modern Art during A Celebration of Wifredo Lam: When I Don't Sleep, I Dream on Thursday, March 19, 2026 from 6:30-9PM. The program will also include performances by Aruán Ortiz and Yaissa Jimenez.

Eduardo Vilaro has been invited by MoMA to create original dance works inspired by Wifredo Lam: When I Don't Sleep, I Dream, the landmark retrospective honoring one of the 20th century's most visionary Cuban modernists. On this special evening, Ballet Hispánico dancers will premiere custom choreography developed in dialogue with Lam's radical visual language, which the artist described as an "act of decolonization," rooted in Afro-Caribbean histories and charged with poetic imagination. Presented within the galleries of MoMA, these works will animate Lam's transforming figures and landscapes through movement, offering a living response to his expansive artistic vision.

Wifredo Lam: When I Don't Sleep, I Dream is organized by Christophe Cherix, The David Rockefeller Director, and Beverly Adams, The Estrellita Brodsky Curator of Latin American Art, with Damasia Lacroze, Curatorial Associate, Department of Painting and Sculpture, and Eva Caston, Curatorial Assistant, Department of Drawings and Prints, MoMA.

Drinks and light bites will be available for purchase throughout the evening. Eduardo Vilaro is the Artistic Director & CEO of Ballet Hispánico. He was named the Artistic Director in 2009, becoming only the second person to head the company since its founding in 1970. In 2015 was also named Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Vilaro has infused Ballet Hispánico's legacy with a bold brand of contemporary dance that reflects America's changing cultural landscape.