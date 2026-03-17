Ballet Hispánico to Perform CARMEN.maquia at Gonzaga University in 2026

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Ballet Hispánico New York is the nation's leading Hispanic/Latine dance company and the largest cultural institution of its kind in the United States, recognized by the Ford Foundation as one of America's Cultural Treasures. Under the artistic direction of Eduardo Vilaro, the company continues to broaden its artistic scope and deepen its repertory. In this very special evening, the company will perform CARMEN.maquia.

March 22, 2026 at 7:30 PM

Myrtle Woldson Center

211 E Desmet Ave Spokane, WA 99202

Tickets from $28

https://www.gonzaga.edu/myrtle-woldson-performing-arts-center/events/ballet-hispanico

Since her debut in 1875, Carmen, the titular character from Bizet's opera, has become a timeless cultural icon, inspiring generations of composers, choreographers, and writers to attempt to capture her elusive and alluring nature.

Ballet Hispánico honors the powerful Spanish leading lady with Gustavo Ramirez Sansano's electrifying CARMEN.maquia. One of today's most sought-after choreographers, Sansano's quintessential ballet invigorates this timeless tale with an unrelenting energy that leaves you breathless. Highly original and full of explosive movement, CARMEN.maquia is a bold reimagining of this tragic tale.

"One look at Ballet Hispánico says a lot about the excellence of this dance company." -The New Yorker