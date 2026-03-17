THE POLITICS OF MOVEMENT To Be Presented By Clark Center NYC And American Dance Guild

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Clark Center NYC and The American Dance Guild will present THE POLITICS OF MOVEMENT: WHEN DANCE SPEAKS OUT on April 14 and 15, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at the Theater at the 14th Street Y in New York City.

The two-night program brings together eight companies and choreographers in a performance exploring themes of protest, resistance, identity, and social justice through dance. Each performance will conclude with a post-show discussion featuring participating artists.

The collaboration marks the first joint presentation between Clark Center NYC and The American Dance Guild. Clark Center NYC, originally founded in 1959 with support from Alvin Ailey, continues its mission of supporting Black artists and expanding access to performance opportunities. The American Dance Guild, founded in 1956, is one of the nation’s earliest dance service organizations.

The Program

Historic Works Reimagined

Sokolow Theatre/Dance Ensemble will present Anna Sokolow’s SLAUGHTER OF THE INNOCENTS, reconstructed by Samantha Geracht.

Dances We Dance, directed by Francesca Todesco in collaboration with Catherine Gallant, will present works by Isadora Duncan, including THE REVOLUTIONARY and THE CROSSING.

Contemporary Voices of Protest and Identity

Anabella Lenzu/DanceDrama will present THE CORRAL.

H.T. Chen & Dancers will perform OPENING THE GATE.

Alpha Omega Theatrical Dance Company will present RADEAU/RAFT, choreographed by Eleo Pomare.

Monét Movement Productions: The Collective will perform CRACK!.

Arthur Avilés Typical Theater will present UNTITLED #5A AFTER TED SHAWN.

Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet will perform MOTHERS OF WAR, choreographed by Christopher Huggins.

Dance-theater artist Ara Fitzgerald will appear as The Ghost of P.T. Barnum, serving as master of ceremonies.

Performance Details

Performances will take place Tuesday, April 14 and Wednesday, April 15 at 7:00 p.m. at the Theater at the 14th Street Y. A post-performance talkback with the choreographers will follow each performance.