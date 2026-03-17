92NY Harkness Dance Center to Present GALLIM: BLUSH in April 2026

92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) will present GALLIM: BLUSH on Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 7PM and Friday, May 1, 2026 at 7PM at Buttenwieser Hall at The Arnhold Center.

GALLIM founder Andrea Miller, one of today's most celebrated choreographers, returns to one of her earliest pieces for her 92NY debut: her acclaimed work BLUSH, a piece that takes a single, involuntary gesture - the moment of a blush - and expands it into a flood of physical and emotional transformation.

Set in a boxing ring-like arena and driven by a score that moves from Chopin to Arvo Pärt to Kap Bambino, BLUSH is dense with raw energy and intimacy. It is a portrait of human vulnerability in motion - a piece that, over 60 minutes, builds to something almost mythic in scale. Since its 2009 premiere, BLUSH has thrilled audiences around the world, earning praise for its daring physicality and Miller's unmistakable choreographic voice. Her dancers, known for their virtuosity and expressive power, embody the extremes of exertion and release - bringing every moment to the surface.

Presented as part of Women Move the World, 92NY's 2025/26 Harkness Mainstage Series, BLUSH offers an opportunity to experience a signature work by one of the defining artists of her generation.

Founded in 2007 by groundbreaking choreographer Andrea Miller, GALLIM is a non-profit inter-disciplinary arts organization and dance company that nurtures creative careers and stimulates the imagination of worldwide audiences through performance, education, and innovation in dance.

GALLIM's critically acclaimed performance history of national and international performance seasons includes interdisciplinary dance theater and site-specific works as well as collaborations in film, theater, fashion, music, and brands. GALLIM's performances and touring include renowned venues such as The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Met Breuer, The Guggenheim Museum, Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, Alice Tully Hall, The Joyce, BAM, Jacob's Pillow, Spoleto USA, Sadler's Wells, Royal Opera House, V&A London, Théâtre National de Chaillot de Paris, Grand Theatre de la Ville de Luxembourg, Tanz Bremen, Teatre Grec in Barcelona, Teatros Del Canal, Frieze Festival, Art Basel, Philip Johnson's Glass House, Grace Farms, Hermès, Calvin Klein, Lacoste, and Vogue. Film credits include dir. Xavier Dolan with actors Jessica Chastain and Kit Harington, dir. Ariel Shulman and Henry Joost, Ben Stamper, and Bat-sheva Guez.

Miller's recent commissions include the pandemic responsive YOU ARE HERE, a sculpture, sound, and performance installation for Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, as well as New York City Ballet, English National Ballet, Martha Graham Dance Company, A.I.M by Kyle Abraham, Ailey II, and The Juilliard School.

GALLIM continues to advance its dedication to movement education and community building through the GALLIM School of Movement, Moving Artist Residencies for early career and parent movement artists. The GALLIM School of Movement is a nexus of students, educators, and artists sharing movement knowledge, creative methodologies, and expression through free and low cost studies in dance training, dancemaking, the collaborative process, film for dance, and professional development.