Lineup Set for In-Person Return of Hudson Valley Dance Festival

The lineup of acclaimed dance companies and choreographers assembling for the live, in-person return of Hudson Valley Dance Festival has been set with contemporary, hip-hop, modern, tap and more performance set for the stage on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Historic Catskill Point in Catskill, NY. The annual festival, which has performances at 2 pm and 5 pm, is produced by and benefits Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Tickets are available at dradance.org.

The festival's attendees will provide meals and medication, health care and hope to those living with HIV/AIDS, dealing with COVID-19 or facing other debilitating illnesses. Through its National Grants Program, Broadway Cares supports over 450 social service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., including 14 vital providers in the Hudson Valley.

This year's festival features:

● Bronx-born choreographer Abdullatif, sharing the pas de deux B•W•B | The Bach•Work•Ballets_Part 1 with music by Johann Sebastian Bach.

● Dorrance Dance, fresh off of a performance at Kaatsbaan Fall Festival, will return to Hudson Valley Dance Festival to share a unique quartet that will include the tap dance company's founder and artistic director, Michelle Dorrance, as well as a live vocalist.

● Ladies of Hip-Hop featuring Khadijah Siferllah, making her festival debut in an excerpt of a choreopoem series exploring Black women being heard, uncontested, unfiltered and uncensored.

● Broadway Bares associate director and choreographer Jonathan Lee, making his Hudson Valley Dance Festival debut with the world premiere of a contemporary/hip-hop ensemble number.

● Limón Dance Company, bringing technical mastery and nuanced modern dance movement in its Hudson Valley Dance Festival debut. The company will honor its 75th anniversary with founder José Limón's Chaconne, a solo set to Bach's "Partita No. 2 in D minor," complete with a live violinist.

● Choreographer Skyla Schreter, Hudson Valley resident and former corps de ballet member with the San Francisco Ballet, presenting the world premiere of a contemporary piece.

● Stephen Petronio Company, a cornerstone of the Hudson Valley dance community guided by the vision and legacy of choreographer Stephen Petronio, making its festival return with an excerpt from Petronio's postmodern piece Bloom, featuring the music of Rufus Wainwright.

● Adam W. Weinert, another celebrated Hudson Valley local and a Jacob's Pillow mainstay, sharing an excerpt of his forthcoming contemporary modern work Anthem.

Hudson Valley Dance Festival will turn a 19th-century warehouse on the banks of the Hudson River into a picturesque performance venue, creating a unique audience experience with dance performances just a few feet away.

Tickets start at $40, Prime tickets are $125 (include a cocktail reception); Premium tickets at $275 (include cocktail reception and an exclusive dinner with the dancers). Leadership Supporter packages are also available. Hudson Valley Dance Festival is made possible, in part, by generous support from corporate sponsor The New York Times.

Hudson Valley Dance Festival began in 2013 as a single performance. It has since grown into an annual audience favorite for the Hudson Valley region, raising more than $1 million through eight iterations.

Among the 450 organizations supported nationwide by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS are 14 in the Hudson Valley: Albany Damien Center and Alliance for Positive Health in Albany; Animalkind, Columbia-Greene Community Foundation, Columbia County Recovery Kitchen and Hudson Valley SPCA in Hudson; Matthew 25 Food Pantry and Community Hospice in Catskill; Hudson Valley Community Services in Hawthorne; Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center in Kingston; Rock Steady Farm in Millerton; Roe Jan Food Pantry in Hillsdale; TOUCH (Together Our Unity Can Heal) in Congers and Troy Area United Ministries in Troy.

Dancers Responding to AIDS relies on the extraordinary compassion and efforts of the performing arts community to fund a safety net of social services for those in need. As a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, DRA supports the essential programs of the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative and The Dancers' Resource, as well as more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations nationwide.

For more information, please visit Dancers Responding to AIDS at dradance.org, at facebook.com/DRAdance, at instagram.com/DRAdance, at twitter.com/DRAdance and at youtube.com/DRAdance.