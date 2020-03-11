Join Alberta Ballet On A High-flying Family Adventure To Neverland This Spring

Alberta Ballet will present the timeless story of the boy who wouldn't grow up, just in time for Spring Break.

Septime Webre's internationally acclaimed version of Peter Pan makes its Canadian debut in Alberta March 18-21 in Calgary and March 27-29 in Edmonton.

"The story of Peter Pan is a compelling one as it reminds us to live our lives cherishing the child within," said Choreographer Septime Webre who first created the ballet in 2001 for the Washington Ballet where he spent 17 years as Artistic Director. He's since moved on to become the Artistic Director of Hong Kong Ballet which performed his version last season.

Staying true to the original story, Peter Pan features all the high-flying hijinks you would expect from this classic tale. Aside from the bold and beautiful sets and costumes and familiar characters, the production will feature the flying expertise of Flying by Foy, a reputable theatre flying company based out of the U.S. that flew the dancers in the production's 2001 premiere in Washington.

The ballet also features a beautiful score composed by Cincinnati Ballet Music Director Carmon DeLeone. Fun for the whole family, Peter Pan promises to be one of our most-loved productions of the season, second only to the annual Christmas presentation of The Nutcracker.

Performance Dates: Calgary March 18-21, Edmonton March 27-29

Location: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Calgary and Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Edmonton

Tickets: www.albertaballet.com





