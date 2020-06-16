Hong Kong Dance Company Will Premiere THE LAST DANCE From Renowned Choreographer Mui Cheuk Yin

Hong Kong Dance Company invites acclaimed choreographer Mui Cheuk Yin to premiere her much-anticipated new work The Last Dance this summer. Inspired by preeminent Taiwanese writer Pai Hsien-yung's short story The Last Night of Madam Chin from his 'Taipei People' series, The Last Dance will be presented at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Studio Theatre from 14 to 16 August 2020. Tickets are available at URBTIX from 12 June 2020.

Pai's 1968 literary work narrates the events of lady Chin Zhao Li's last night working as a dance hostess, as she reminisces about the memories of love she has experienced in the past twenty years.

Hong Kong dance doyenne Mui Cheuk Yin is a four-time winner of the Hong Kong Dance Awards. She is famous for her choreographic style of 'Travelling between traditional and contemporary, between East and West'. As the concept creator and choreographer of 'The Last Dance', Mui portrays Madam Chin's three unforgettable love stories against the backdrop of a glitzy dance hall. Led by principal dancer Hua Chi-yu, Hong Kong Dance Company's versatile dancers will indulge the audience with elegant movements in the opulent dance hall, taking you back to the dazzling days of the 1960s.

Tonight is an ending to a past; while glamour and melancholy dance together, Madam Chin takes her final glimpses and murmurs. One's life lessons are witnessed in one's fate-is this salvation, or is this destiny?

Venue: Hong Kong Cultural Centre Studio Theatre

Date/Time: 14 - 16 August 2020 (Fri - Sun) 7:45pm

15* - 16 August 2020 (Sat - Sun) 3:00pm (*Meet-the-artists Session)

Price: $320, $220

Duration: Approx. 1 hour 30 minutes without an intermission

Ticketing: Tickets available from 12 June 2020 at URBTIX

Age Range: Suitable for aged 6 or above

Programme Enquiries: 3103 1809 / www.hkdance.com

