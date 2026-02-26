HINTON BATTLE - DAY OF DANCE Will Return For Third Year in NYC

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The third Annual HINTON BATTLE - DAY OF DANCE is set for this May. Open enrollment will begin on March 16, 2026 at www.DayOfDanceNY.com with an application deadline of May 22, 2026. The event will take place at Open Jar Studios on May 30, 2026.

Celebrating the dance legacy of Three-time TONY© Award Winner, HINTON BATTLE, this exclusive New York event returns with a full day of FREE dance classes inspired by Mr. Battle's career including Ballet, Tap, FOSSE, Hip-Hop/Jazz and Horton.

The line-up of Master Class instructors will be announced soon. The day will also include a notable panel of family, friends, and colleagues for a discussion and Q & A, sharing insights and anecdotes about the legendary performer and his award-winning career.

In addition to the dance masterclasses, and panel discussion, we are honored to present two awards at the event; the HB-DOD LEGACY AWARD and the HB-DOD RISING STAR AWARD. Each of these awards epitomize the multi-disciplined mastery and artistic excellence Mr. Battle was known and recognized for throughout his career.

The Verdon Fosse Legacy will once again contribute to The HINTON BATTLE - DAY OF DANCE with a scholarship to a deserving dancer for their 2026 Summer Program.

Classes are all FREE of charge and admission will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis upon sign-up. Each class will be rooted in techniques Mr. Battle studied, taught, choreographed and/or performed; highlighting our mission to celebrate, educate and honor Hinton Battle and his legacy.

Open enrollment will begin March 16th, 2026. Sign up at http://www.DayOfDanceNY.com. If you would like to volunteer & assist for the day, sign-up on the volunteer tab located on the website. Follow @DayOfDanceNY.