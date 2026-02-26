Flamenco Festival NY to Present LA REPOMPA: PIDO PERMISO at Joe's Pub

Flamenco Festival NY will present La Repompa: Pido Permiso on Friday, March 6th, 2026 at 7pm at Joe's Pub, 425 Lafayette Street New York, NY 10003.

This work invites us into the artistic universe of Raquel Heredia "La Repompa," a dancer who carries the legacy of one of flamenco's great dynasties. A journey through emotion and memory - a space where rhythm and silence, power and vulnerability, tradition and instinct coexist. Through each dance, the audience is invited into a flamenco that is both ancestral and deeply personal, guided by honesty and fire. The result is a performance that feels raw, magnetic, and profoundly human - flamenco stripped to its essence alive, fearless, and free.

Flamenco Festival started its mission in 2001 in New York City, and is now the largest platform for flamenco in the international cultural scene. Founded by Miguel Marín, the Festival has reached an audience of more than 1.6 million people and presented more than 170 companies in 1350 performances. Flamenco Festival has brought some of the finest flamenco creations to theaters in 112 cities around the globe, contributing to flamenco becoming an important component of the world ́s most prestigious theaters, including New York City Center, Carnegie Hall, London's Sadler's Wells, the Arsht Center in Miami, Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, the Boston Opera House, the Sydney Opera House, National Performing Arts Center in Beijing, Stanislavski Theater in Moscow, Bunkamura in Tokyo, and Esplanade in Singapore. In 2012, Flamenco Festival created the residency program "In Progress," presenting 19 projects in New York, Miami, and London. It is now expanding to other cities in Spain with the pioneer "glo-cal" creative labs hosted in 2022 in Torrox (Malaga). This program has the purpose of expanding the creative horizons of flamenco through experimentation and self-enquiry, seeing the arts as a tool for individual and social transformation.