4th Cyprus Choreography Showcase Set for March at Rialto Theatre

The 4th Cyprus Choreography Showcase (SΧK) will take place March 6–8, 2026 at the Rialto Theatre, serving as a platform for the international promotion of contemporary Cypriot choreography. The Showcase is a programme of the Deputy Ministry of Culture, co-organised by the Department of Contemporary Culture and the Rialto Theatre.

Through targeted invitations to international curators and festival organisers, the event functions as a networking platform aimed at enhancing the international mobility of Cypriot creators, while also offering local audiences the opportunity to revisit significant works from the past two years. The official opening on Friday will be followed by an Opening Party with DJ Christina Papakyriakou, and the event will conclude Sunday with a Closing Party featuring DJ D-Prank.

Tickets are €8, with free admission for pupils, students, soldiers, pensioners, and dance professionals.

Performance Programme

Friday, March 6

19:00 – NO IM NOT | Panos Malactos | 25’

Choreography by Panos Malactos. Performers: Styliana Apostolou, Natalia Vasiliki Vagena, Melina Sophocleous.

A continuation of Malactos’ earlier work Are You Okay?, this piece examines power dynamics and mental health within the dance world, addressing systemic abuse and the tension between public façade and inner experience.

20:00 – The future is dark which is the best thing a future can be | Petros Konnaris & Rodia Vomvolou | 120’ (on-stage)

Concept and artistic direction by Petros Konnaris and Rodia Vomvolou.

A performance–board game blending choreographic thinking with participatory structures, the work invites three players to navigate imagined “stations of knowledge” while producing poetic manifestoes and embodied landscapes. The title references a 1915 diary entry by Virginia Woolf.

Saturday, March 7 (on-stage)

19:00 – NOT ALL WARS ARE VISIBLE | Harry Koushos | 40’

Choreography by Harry Koushos.

Structured as an arena performance, the work places responsibility on the audience, who are instructed to shout “STOP” if women are in danger. The piece explores visible and invisible battles through proximity and shared space.

20:15 – SAY YES! AGAIN AND AGAIN | Evie Demetriou – En Drasi | 50’ (16+)

Choreography by Evie Demetriou in collaboration with performers Eleftheria Socratous, Bas van der Kruk, and Rania Glymitsa.

Inspired by Adrienne Maree Brown’s Pleasure Activism, the work explores identity and gender through personal narrative, physicality, and linguistic forms.

21:15 – Mutated Gene / Μεταλλαγμένο Γονίδιο | Milena Ugren Koulas – STYLISH JUNKIES COLLECTIVE | 50’

Choreography by Milena Ugren Koulas.

Drawing from scientific research on adaptation and identity, the piece examines how experience and environment shape the individual through contemporary dance and original music.

Sunday, March 8

19:00 – Don’t You Just Love Melting? | Melina Sofocleous | 30’

Concept, choreography and performance by Melina Sofocleous.

Developed from a personal experience of gentrification, the work explores shifting structures and emotional states, inviting the audience into a space where resistance and surrender coexist.

20:00 – FARMA | Andria Michaelidou | 25’

Choreography by Andria Michaelidou.

Inspired by the mythological figure of Pan, the piece blends ritual gestures, animalistic movement, and contemporary urban aesthetics to explore chaos, instinct, and transformation.

Parallel Activities – Meanwhile

Organised by Dance House Lemesos, Dance House Lefkosia, and Nea Kinisi, the “Meanwhile” platform complements the Showcase with professional networking activities.

Walking Gathering – Saturday, 10:00–12:00

Curators and artists will participate in a facilitated walk along the Molos promenade.

Pitching Session, Speed Dating & More @ Art Studio 55 – Sunday, 16:00–18:00 (Free Entrance)

Ten dance professionals will present their work in short pitches, followed by a facilitated networking session.