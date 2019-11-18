Flamenco Ballet LA LUNA ROJA Returns to Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, 23-24 Nov.

Fundacion Centro Flamenco

restages La Luna Roja.

Manila, Philippines - Fundacion Centro Flamenco brings back its full-length original flamenco ballet La Luna Roja to the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium this weekend, 23-24 November.

A tale of sorcery and murder, La Luna Roja (The Red Moon) is told via a fiery, almost always intense, flamenco dance, which is considered one of the most iconic art forms of Spain.

"The La Luna Roja is one way to celebrate the rich heritage gained from the historical bond between Spain and the Philippines, which appreciates the 400 years of Spanish settlement. Through flamenco, the Spanish heritage of the Philippines is also conserved," according to the Fundacion Centro Flamenco.

Additionally, the Fundacion Centro Flamenco, formed by Emma Estrada in 2004, who also conceived and wrote La Luna Roja, keeps pace with the current trends in flamenco, which allows innovative styles in the dances and various interpretations - without losing touch of tradition and the captivating soul of the dance form.

Directed by Leo Rialp and choreographed by Emma Estrada and Javier Martos, La Luna Roja unravels a dark fairy tale, which involves an unrequited love, a curse, and freedom at the cost of one true love's sacrifice.

Its cast features Tami Monsod (The Sorceress), Angel Gomez (Adrian), Isaac Barbero (Dance Cameo), Nina Glorioso (Alba), Eda Calonia Bautista (Aydanamara), Mercedes Soler (Ariana), and dancers Maritzi de Joya Aquino, Dianne Francisco, Ma. Victoria de Joya-Santos, Michelle Ramos Barrera, Hiromi Fyfe, Therese Jamora-Garceau, Donna Mascarinas, Nina Blanch Prats, and Gia Ramos.

Guest artists are Javier Martos (Jamil), Alejandro Garcia (Cantaor/Singer), Jose Cortes (Percusionista/Percussion), and Ruben Campos (Toque, Guitarist).

Dance students at the Fundacion Centro Flamenco are also participating as "The Villagers," including Tricia Arcenas, Cathy Bachoco, Veronica Borja, Catherine Cie, Em Guevara, Lally Hidalgo-San Jose, Vicky Lahoz, Majella Laserna, Gina Laserna Onda, and Mari Swa.

Rounding out its creative and production team are Ohm David (Set Design), Meliton Roxas (Lighting Design), Millete Cabarrus (Costume Design), Ric del Casal Lorenzo (Sound Design), Tricia Arcenas (Art Direction/Graphic Design), Bert Aricheta (Photography/Videography), and Roberto Samson (Additional Photography).

BUY TICKETS starting at P1,000 (https://bit.ly/2O0JIr7): Fundacion Centro Flamenco's La Luna Roja plays at Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, in Makati City this Saturday, 23 November, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, 24 November, at 3 p.m.

Photo: Fundacion Centro Flamenco





